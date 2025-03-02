Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegrassplantartjapanese artpublic domainpaintingsbranchesjapanesecluster of delicate bamboo sprigs growing from large rock at LRC; branches towards center appear slightly windblown; inscription and rectangular relief seal ULQView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 524 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1451 x 3323 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensecluster of short, thin bamboo with dense foliage at bottom center; taller branch curving upward at center L; inscription URChttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436033/image-animal-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensegrove of sparse pine trees, rocks, and a low, small hut with bamboo sprigs in background; small rock formation at far L, a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436037/photo-image-background-trees-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenserock at bottom center with several tall, thin bamboo sprigs growing from behind; shorter grasses and foliage around rockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436048/image-grasses-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLarge boulder on side of hill; bamboo springing from lower segment of boulder; larger, grey stalk of bamboo with light…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637191/image-art-light-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenselarge cliff with foliage, vines, and waterfall; small open-walled structure at UL; covered boat with passengers at LR; moon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436050/image-waterfall-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensewhite and pink peony with foliage at center; smaller, yellow-orange flower with foliage to the R; small inscription URQhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436059/image-flower-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseyellow and white mums; blue-green rock in front; grasshoppers, moths and other insects; three-character inscription and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436023/image-flowers-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView licensefour different illustrations of flowers with seals and inscriptions: ULQ, small sprig with leaves and tiny yellow and white…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424063/image-flowers-leaves-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseperson walking over a bridge connecting two structures on top of a cliff; waterfall flows under the bridge, large pines hang…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423923/image-background-waterfall-personFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662694/hokusaiandrsquos-japanese-owl-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseblack and white bird perched on pomegranate branch with beak open; baby pomegranates at top of branch; short branch at R has…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436035/image-bird-pattern-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865241/watercolor-forest-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseColorful pheasant near lower C, walking with head turned dramatically to LL, facing smaller brown bird; stepping between…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636900/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199875/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licensepink, light lavender and white peonies and yellow dandelion-like flowers; two blue rocks in foreground; butterflies, bees…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436036/image-butterflies-flowers-lightFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889069/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseprominent cluster of trees in foreground surrounding a small hut; tranquil body of water on LR with smaller, wallless hut on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436016/image-background-trees-waterfallsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865973/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseCovered bowl with three feet; image of pine boughs on cover highlighted in light blue, green, and orange-yellow watercolor;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637105/image-watercolor-art-lightFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889151/watercolor-forest-editable-remix-designView licenserubbing: negative image of a stalk of bamboo growing from LRC; stalk is broken off near top; cluster of bamboo leaves in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463972/image-background-leaves-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865851/watercolor-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLarge rock formation at UR with bamboo and other foliage growing from underneath; smaller, jagged rock at LR; bamboo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637340/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889110/watercolor-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensetwo facing figures, rendered in black ink with a very fine brush; musician L is kneeling, wearing flowing robes, with drum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653223/image-face-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePrunus Blossomshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8552660/prunus-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePlums, Bamboo, and Orchid by Yamamoto Baiitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696390/plums-bamboo-and-orchid-yamamoto-baiitsuFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensea scholar sits gazing into the distance on a rocky promontory amidst towering trees, dwarfed by a large cliff which extends…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7481115/image-trees-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license