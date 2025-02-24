Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepotted plantplantstrawberryfruitartpublic domainfoodplatePlate 207View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 851 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2921 x 4121 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884651/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseBelle de Havre (apple), from Traite des Arbres Fruitiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436599/belle-havre-apple-from-traite-des-arbres-fruitiersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804490/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseNo. 5https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436603/noFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804276/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseNo. 22https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436618/noFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884654/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePlate 117https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7487714/plate-117Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277385/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseNo. 22. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653910/image-plant-flower-leafFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884652/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePlate 56https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7487715/plateFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804056/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePlate 226https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436637/plate-226Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePlate 389. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653909/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984929/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licenseRosier des Indes commun, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654846/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984850/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licenseRosier Aurore Poniatowska, from La Couronne Des Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653837/image-plant-flower-leafFree Image from public domain licenseEditable strawberry cupcakes digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12059687/editable-strawberry-cupcakes-digital-paint-illustrationView licensePaeonia flagrans (Peony). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656126/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDessert digital paint, editable pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12058572/dessert-digital-paint-editable-pink-backgroundView licenseRosier d'Amour, from La Couronne Des Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654847/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982417/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licensePlate 42. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655749/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982453/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licenseMyrtus communis romana (Myrte commun romain) from Traité des Arbres et Arbustes que l’on cultive en France en pleine terre…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/567825/common-myrtleFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984133/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licensePrimula auricula (Primroses). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656829/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986614/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licenseLathyrus latifolius (Everlasting Pea). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655847/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982452/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licensePlate 227. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655904/image-plant-flower-leafFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982400/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licenseRosa damascene variegata (Rosebush of York and Lancaster). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655855/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy bowls element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14983855/healthy-bowls-element-set-remixView licenseTropaeolum majus (Garden Nasturtium). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656907/image-plant-flower-leafFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic desserts background, cupcake, pancakes digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044199/aesthetic-desserts-background-cupcake-pancakes-digital-paintView licenseViscum album from Traité des Arbres et Arbustes que l’on cultive en France en pleine terre (1801–1819) by Pierre-Joseph…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/567707/viscum-album-branchFree Image from public domain license