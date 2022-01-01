https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437462Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWomen's loungewear PowerPoint editable template, fashion ad vectorMorePremiumID : 7437462View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.46 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.46 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.46 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Italiana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontDownload AllWomen's loungewear PowerPoint editable template, fashion ad vectorMore