https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7438872Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion exploration Instagram post template, plus-size clothing vectorMorePremiumID : 7438872View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.55 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.55 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Candal by Vernon AdamsDownload Candal fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllFashion exploration Instagram post template, plus-size clothing vectorMore