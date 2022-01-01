https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7440686Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBeauty aesthetic Instagram story template, skincare ad set vectorMorePremiumID : 7440686View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 151.26 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1025 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2990 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 4272 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fahkwang by Cadson DemakDownload Fahkwang fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontDownload AllBeauty aesthetic Instagram story template, skincare ad set vectorMore