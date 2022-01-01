https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441344Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEdgy fashion presentation template, Summer aesthetic psdMorePremiumID : 7441344View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.84 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.84 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.84 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :MuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllEdgy fashion presentation template, Summer aesthetic psdMore