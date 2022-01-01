https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7444369Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSimple flyer template, beige aesthetic, editable text psdMorePremiumID : 7444369View personal and business license PSDPSD 2621 x 3371 px | 300 dpi | 70.37 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :MonteCarlo by Robert LeuschkeDownload MonteCarlo fontYuji Syuku by Kinuta Font FactoryDownload Yuji Syuku fontDownload AllSimple flyer template, beige aesthetic, editable text psdMore