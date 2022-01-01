https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7444632Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPink feminine business card template, funky, retro design psdMorePremiumID : 7444632View personal and business license PSDLandscape Business Card 1121 x 671 px | 300 dpi | 7.98 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :MuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllPink feminine business card template, funky, retro design psdMore