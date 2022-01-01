https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7445478Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOverlapped oval png shape sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 7445478View personal and business license PNGSVGPresentation PNG 2560 x 1440 pxFacebook Cover PNG 2560 x 1440 pxBlog Banner PNG 2560 x 1440 pxTwitter Post PNG 1920 x 1080 pxYoutube PNG 2560 x 1440 pxHD PNG 1920 x 1080 px4K HD PNG 3840 x 2160 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2250 pxSVG | 1.51 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Overlapped oval png shape sticker, transparent backgroundMore