https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7446980Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSpecial offer instagram story template, cherry blossom, editable text vectorMorePremiumID : 7446980View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 40.82 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 40.82 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Ibarra Real Nova by José María RibagordaDownload Ibarra Real Nova fontSpecial offer instagram story template, cherry blossom, editable text vectorMore