https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7448982Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCocktail party invitation card template, editable design vectorMorePremiumID : 7448982View personal and business license VectorLandscape Card 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 29.11 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Mulish by Vernon AdamsDownload Mulish fontNoto Serif Display by Google FontsDownload Noto Serif Display fontDownload AllCocktail party invitation card template, editable design vectorMore