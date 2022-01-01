https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7449060Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWedding reception invitation card template, editable design psdMorePremiumID : 7449060View personal and business license PSDLandscape Card 2172 x 1571 px | 300 dpi | 49.62 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMulish by Vernon AdamsDownload Mulish fontDownload AllWedding reception invitation card template, editable design psdMore