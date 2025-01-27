rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Illustration from the Bhagavata Purana; a compartmentalized painting illustrating various scenes with Krishna
Save
Edit Image
personartpublic domainillustrationpaintingkrishnalabelindia
Hindu gods Facebook story template
Hindu gods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView license
Illustration from a Bhagavata Purana series. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Illustration from a Bhagavata Purana series. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655063/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView license
figure with short black hair and blue skin at center, wearing red striped loincloth, anklets, bracelets and armlets, and…
figure with short black hair and blue skin at center, wearing red striped loincloth, anklets, bracelets and armlets, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653818/image-vintage-art-treesFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vasudeva carries the Infant Krishna across the Yamuna River
Vasudeva carries the Infant Krishna across the Yamuna River
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423414/vasudeva-carries-the-infant-krishna-across-the-yamuna-riverFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna stands on left and converses with Radha, who is seated at our right. They are located within an Islamicate court…
Krishna stands on left and converses with Radha, who is seated at our right. They are located within an Islamicate court…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652094/image-background-paper-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696300/indian-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Encounters in Mathura: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)
Encounters in Mathura: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184148/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram story template, editable text
Indian culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696318/indian-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana Manuscript
Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224817/page-from-dispersed-bhagavata-purana-manuscriptFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Illustration from the 'Khamsa' (Five Poems) by the Persian poet Nizami (1141-1202). The nearly drowned hero, Majnun, has…
Illustration from the 'Khamsa' (Five Poems) by the Persian poet Nizami (1141-1202). The nearly drowned hero, Majnun, has…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651685/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram story template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Krishna and Balarama by a River: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Orissa)
Krishna and Balarama by a River: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Orissa)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330140/image-paper-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
An Illustration to the Rasikapriya of Keshav Das. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
An Illustration to the Rasikapriya of Keshav Das. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654955/image-paper-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture blog banner template, editable text
Indian culture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696284/indian-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Page from an erotic manuscript. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Page from an erotic manuscript. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655283/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380096/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bakasura, the Crane Demon, Arrives in Brindavan: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)…
Bakasura, the Crane Demon, Arrives in Brindavan: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328769/image-paper-cows-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592260/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
illustration from a 'Ramayana' series
illustration from a 'Ramayana' series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462167/illustration-from-ramayana-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism story template, editable social media design
Hinduism story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459438/hinduism-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Illustration from a Bhagavata Purana Series; divided in two horizontal bands depicting groups of gopis walking through the…
Illustration from a Bhagavata Purana Series; divided in two horizontal bands depicting groups of gopis walking through the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7469403/image-plants-trees-personFree Image from public domain license
India travel poster template, editable text and design
India travel poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619417/india-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Brahmin Delivers Rukmini's Letter to Krishna: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)…
The Brahmin Delivers Rukmini's Letter to Krishna: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328775/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517604/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
illustration from a Ramayana series: Kangra
illustration from a Ramayana series: Kangra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7475089/illustration-from-ramayana-series-kangraFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture blog banner template, editable text
Indian art & culture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731606/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Krishna, Balarama, and the Cowherders: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India…
Krishna, Balarama, and the Cowherders: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183772/image-lord-krishna-vintage-poster-india-vishnuFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Bidri ware, bronze with inlaid brass.
Bidri ware, bronze with inlaid brass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462149/bidri-ware-bronze-with-inlaid-brassFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami festival Facebook poster template
Krishnashtami festival Facebook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView license
Portrait Study. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Portrait Study. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651291/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850260/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Episodes from Krishna's Life: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)
Episodes from Krishna's Life: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199523/image-paper-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license