One of set of four tapestries, with landscape scenes and figures inspired from the Hunts of Maximilian, now in the Louvre and woven after the cartoons of Bernard Van Orley, also preserved in the Louvre. Woven at sides with bases sustaining figures of putti and decorated with rams' heads. Embellishment of festoons, pendant bunches of fruits and flowers. Top border with scrolled, oblong cartouche in center, which contains a miniature landscape scene, supported by winged cherubs. Similar cartouche, with swags of fruit and flowers in bottom border. Hunting the Hare In immediate foreground a bearded huntsman, wearing a crimson cap, a blue doublet with half armor and short trunks, holds a spaniel in leash. He runs towards left where two hounds pursue the hare up a hill. In middle distance another huntsman, with spear, holds off two other hares.; warp undyed wool, 8-8½ ends per cm., weft dyed wool and silk, 24-36 ends per cm. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045671/sunflower-blue-computer-wallpaper-van-goghs-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Designs for Altar Cross Bases; verso, Designs for Five Projectshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848406/image-flowers-frame-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955383/flower-border-blue-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePommel Platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8262602/pommel-plateFree Image from public domain licenseFlower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925680/png-aesthetic-desktop-wallpapers-art-artworkView licenseTobacco boxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8236599/tobacco-boxFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower blue border background, Van Gogh's artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037401/sunflower-blue-border-background-van-goghs-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBit Bosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851308/bit-bossFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower blue border background, Van Gogh's artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045626/sunflower-blue-border-background-van-goghs-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAugust from a set of Medallion Monthshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274560/august-from-set-medallion-monthsFree Image from public domain licenseAnniversary Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787428/anniversary-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseCurb Bithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8211075/curb-bitFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseUpper Part of a Crupperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8263869/upper-part-crupperFree Image from public domain licenseRose and orange border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747424/rose-and-orange-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseGlass amphoriskos (perfume bottle)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8373114/glass-amphoriskos-perfume-bottleFree Image from public domain licenseStarry Night black border background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056781/starry-night-black-border-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Joseph and the Christ Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8211627/saint-joseph-and-the-christ-childFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514456/spring-sale-poster-templateView licensePresentation Coin of Maximilian Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183424/presentation-coin-maximilianFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower green border desktop wallpaper, vintage artwork. Tapestry; warp undyed wool, 6-7 ends per cm.; weft dyed wool and silk, 28-40 ends per cm.. Original from the Minneapolis