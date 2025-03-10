rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
woman seated on a green mat wearing voluminous robes that are richly decorated with heavy patterns in gold, red, white…
Save
Edit Image
handspatternspersonartjapanese artcollagegoldpublic domain
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A woman in a blue and gold kimono with various flowers and red edging looks over her left shoulder while fanning herself…
A woman in a blue and gold kimono with various flowers and red edging looks over her left shoulder while fanning herself…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637329/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
golden fan painted with morning glories in blossom supported by wooden posts; calligraphy throughout image. Original from…
golden fan painted with morning glories in blossom supported by wooden posts; calligraphy throughout image. Original from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655100/image-vintage-art-goldenFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year poster template and design
Chinese new year poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725151/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView license
Single female figure dancing. She wears a colorful kimono with a design of colorful fabrics in red, black, gold, and light…
Single female figure dancing. She wears a colorful kimono with a design of colorful fabrics in red, black, gold, and light…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638843/image-art-light-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
mounted fan painting: pink flowers blossoming amid green foliage at L; tiny blue flowers in background ULQ; gold background…
mounted fan painting: pink flowers blossoming amid green foliage at L; tiny blue flowers in background ULQ; gold background…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655417/image-background-flowers-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival poster template
Japanese culture festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517210/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView license
Mounted fan; rotund male figure with open robes seated near center, looking to PR and holding PR fist near mouth; two…
Mounted fan; rotund male figure with open robes seated near center, looking to PR and holding PR fist near mouth; two…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637201/image-faces-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
white fluted flowers amid clusters of dense foliage with blue irises, pink thistles, and dropping white reeds; ivory roller…
white fluted flowers amid clusters of dense foliage with blue irises, pink thistles, and dropping white reeds; ivory roller…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436087/image-flowers-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11566040/vintage-crane-bird-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView license
white heron about to alight on a shore near a jagged branch, with wings spread and legs splayed; smaller heron near LL…
white heron about to alight on a shore near a jagged branch, with wings spread and legs splayed; smaller heron near LL…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655152/image-background-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11565050/vintage-crane-bird-iphone-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView license
Unsigned; female figure with long, flowing hair; white outer kimono with autumn motifs of deer, chrysanthemums, pampas…
Unsigned; female figure with long, flowing hair; white outer kimono with autumn motifs of deer, chrysanthemums, pampas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637110/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559804/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView license
Unsigned; mounted fan painting; five figures at center with striped butterfly wings; five figures seated on verandah at R…
Unsigned; mounted fan painting; five figures at center with striped butterfly wings; five figures seated on verandah at R…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637129/image-clouds-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
unsigned; mounted fan painting; group of men walking alongside a carriage at R under red torii gate; another group of men…
unsigned; mounted fan painting; group of men walking alongside a carriage at R under red torii gate; another group of men…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436266/image-clouds-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
young woman in casual, elegant pose wearing colorful, richly patterned kimono; kimono has several crests with swirling…
young woman in casual, elegant pose wearing colorful, richly patterned kimono; kimono has several crests with swirling…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651748/image-moon-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778798/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
woman with whitened face and neck leaning on verandah railing overlooking swirling water; billowing, richly decorated robes…
woman with whitened face and neck leaning on verandah railing overlooking swirling water; billowing, richly decorated robes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655092/image-face-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic blue background, woman border, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic blue background, woman border, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7623779/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-blueView license
Female figure soaring through clouds with long, trailing green sash; short wooden wand in each hand; strings of beads…
Female figure soaring through clouds with long, trailing green sash; short wooden wand in each hand; strings of beads…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637068/image-clouds-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11562785/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView license
standing woman with hair in an updo with ornaments, wearing a kimono with maroon, blue and black dragon and cloud designs…
standing woman with hair in an updo with ornaments, wearing a kimono with maroon, blue and black dragon and cloud designs…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653292/image-cloud-flowers-lightFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474312/png-art-artwork-asianView license
Three elegantly dressed women facing R; standing woman in back wearing red with two seated women in front of her. Original…
Three elegantly dressed women facing R; standing woman in back wearing red with two seated women in front of her. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637033/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
outline drawing of young woman seated on ground with an abundance of robes billowing around her; holding PR hand to face…
outline drawing of young woman seated on ground with an abundance of robes billowing around her; holding PR hand to face…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477814/image-animal-hand-faceFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
five women lounging with instruments, books, fans; bald man at L with back to viewer playing stringed instrument; decorative…
five women lounging with instruments, books, fans; bald man at L with back to viewer playing stringed instrument; decorative…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423768/image-books-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
woman in black cloak with gold detail, blue obi, green and white skirt; carrying large parcel on rack over head; bold…
woman in black cloak with gold detail, blue obi, green and white skirt; carrying large parcel on rack over head; bold…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435472/image-wood-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723012/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView license
Lady with a Parasol by Koikawa Harumasa
Lady with a Parasol by Koikawa Harumasa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706287/lady-with-parasol-koikawa-harumasaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736541/vintage-crane-bird-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView license
mounted fan painting: man in white robe holding a calligraphy brush up to the side of a small cliff or rock formation…
mounted fan painting: man in white robe holding a calligraphy brush up to the side of a small cliff or rock formation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467918/image-art-man-japaneseFree Image from public domain license