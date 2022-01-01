https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467855Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSummer wedding invitation card template, editable design vectorMorePremiumID : 7467855View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorLandscape Card 7 x 5 in | 300 ppi | 39.62 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Khula by Erin McLaughlinDownload Khula fontWindSong by Robert LeuschkeDownload WindSong fontDownload AllSummer wedding invitation card template, editable design vectorMore