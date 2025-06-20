rawpixel
Standing Balarama
Hindu gods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView license
Krishna and Balarama underneath a Tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652393/image-vintage-art-treeFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView license
Holding a Hookah
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423404/holding-hookahFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Female Deities
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423401/two-female-deitiesFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Attendants carrying man in palanquin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473763/attendants-carrying-man-palanquinFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Musician
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423410/musicianFree Image from public domain license
Junior book club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466325/junior-book-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Musician
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423437/musicianFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Krishna Killing Bakasura
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423459/krishna-killing-bakasuraFree Image from public domain license
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Annapurna Giving Alms to Shiva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423383/annapurna-giving-alms-shivaFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14405339/magazine-page-cover-templateView license
Vishnu as Vamana defeating King Mahabali
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423417/vishnu-vamana-defeating-king-mahabaliFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man Carrying Hookah
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7474154/man-carrying-hookahFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Festival with temple cart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473788/festival-with-temple-cartFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Festival with temple carts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473776/festival-with-temple-cartsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Marriage Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473777/marriage-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Indian festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687663/indian-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ganga on a Crocodile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423424/ganga-crocodileFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shiva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423407/shivaFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650406/happy-holi-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sarasvati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423475/sarasvatiFree Image from public domain license
Kids education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466324/kids-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Three Temple Banners
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423467/three-temple-bannersFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380073/happy-holi-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423408/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Shiva and Parvati Seated on Nandi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423406/shiva-and-parvati-seated-nandiFree Image from public domain license
Craft beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14477204/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Ganesha Seated on Stool and Rat Mount
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423428/ganesha-seated-stool-and-rat-mountFree Image from public domain license