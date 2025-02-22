rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Priests worshipping the Goddess Kali
Save
Edit Image
personartpublic domainpaintingsposterindian artpriestsindian
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView license
Attendants carrying man in palanquin
Attendants carrying man in palanquin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473763/attendants-carrying-man-palanquinFree Image from public domain license
Dog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591468/png-aesthetic-animal-brownView license
Festival with temple cart
Festival with temple cart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473788/festival-with-temple-cartFree Image from public domain license
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613548/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Man Carrying Hookah
Man Carrying Hookah
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7474154/man-carrying-hookahFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
Festival with temple carts
Festival with temple carts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473776/festival-with-temple-cartsFree Image from public domain license
Dog priest iPhone wallpaper, religion editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog priest iPhone wallpaper, religion editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591431/dog-priest-iphone-wallpaper-religion-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Marriage Ceremony
A Marriage Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473777/marriage-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Study session poster template, editable text and design
Study session poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566081/study-session-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ganesha Seated on Stool and Rat Mount
Ganesha Seated on Stool and Rat Mount
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423428/ganesha-seated-stool-and-rat-mountFree Image from public domain license
Dog priest iPhone wallpaper, religion editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog priest iPhone wallpaper, religion editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591459/dog-priest-iphone-wallpaper-religion-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Bootmaker. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
A Bootmaker. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652911/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Holi festival poster template, editable text and design
Holi festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513235/holi-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bhishti or water carrier. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Bhishti or water carrier. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652697/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Religion podcast poster template, editable text and design
Religion podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566325/religion-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A wife joins her husband on a funeral pyre surrounded by a large processional crowd. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
A wife joins her husband on a funeral pyre surrounded by a large processional crowd. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652999/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi poster template
Happy holi poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828390/happy-holi-poster-templateView license
A Hook Swinging Festival. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
A Hook Swinging Festival. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653062/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Holi party poster template, editable text and design
Holi party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513304/holi-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mukhaneer or Butterman. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Mukhaneer or Butterman. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651858/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template
Indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874407/indian-culture-poster-templateView license
A Sirdar or Head Valet. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
A Sirdar or Head Valet. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652027/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template
Indian art & culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874281/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView license
Shiva. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Shiva. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651547/image-vintage-art-collageFree Image from public domain license
School registration poster template, editable text and design
School registration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660457/school-registration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna and Balarama underneath a Tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Krishna and Balarama underneath a Tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652393/image-vintage-art-treeFree Image from public domain license
Holi festival poster template, editable text and design
Holi festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777517/holi-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Musician
Musician
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423437/musicianFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi sale poster template, editable text and design
Happy holi sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777287/happy-holi-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Musician
Musician
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423410/musicianFree Image from public domain license
Holi festival poster template, editable text and design
Holi festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773365/holi-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Three Temple Banners
Three Temple Banners
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423467/three-temple-bannersFree Image from public domain license
Indian wedding poster template, editable text and design
Indian wedding poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849386/indian-wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shiva
Shiva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423407/shivaFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi poster template, editable text and design
Happy holi poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650406/happy-holi-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sarasvati
Sarasvati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423475/sarasvatiFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park poster template
Picnic in the park poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708699/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView license
Vishnu as Vamana defeating King Mahabali
Vishnu as Vamana defeating King Mahabali
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423417/vishnu-vamana-defeating-king-mahabaliFree Image from public domain license