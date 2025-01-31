Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantfruitartpublic domainfoodplatepearphotoPlate 56View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 816 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3458 x 5084 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884652/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePlate 226https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436637/plate-226Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804056/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePlate 389. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653909/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884651/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePlate 117https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7487714/plate-117Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804490/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePlate 207https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436622/plate-207Free Image from public domain licenseBaby dish editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220631/baby-dish-editable-mockupView licenseBelle de Havre (apple), from Traite des Arbres Fruitiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436599/belle-havre-apple-from-traite-des-arbres-fruitiersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884654/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseNo. 22https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436618/noFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804276/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseNo. 5https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436603/noFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277385/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseNo. 22. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653910/image-plant-flower-leafFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357065/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRosier Aurore Poniatowska, from La Couronne Des Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653837/image-plant-flower-leafFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with woman, vintage style, vintage art, colorful nature scene customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22333748/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseSouci des Jardins, from Fleurs Dessinees d'apres Naturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436583/souci-des-jardins-from-fleurs-dessinees-dapres-natureFree Image from public domain licenseVintage poster with a smiling woman, vintage style, vintage colors, vintage charm customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22673991/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseTulipe des Jardins, from Fleurs Dessinees d'apres Nature. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654745/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote social media post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20200416/summer-quote-social-media-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseRosier d'Amour, from La Couronne Des Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654847/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePear border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103549/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseRosier des Indes commun, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654846/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRosier a cent feuilles, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654743/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licensePear border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103552/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licensePlate 366. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653841/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePear border desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103551/pear-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePlate 370 and 371. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653953/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497511/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTraité des arbres fruitiers: Royal d'hiver (1808–1835) print in high resolution by Henri-Louis Duhamel du Monceau. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3221151/free-illustration-image-antique-print-fruit-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life png, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357040/vase-fruit-still-life-png-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate 42. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655749/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fruit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507173/editable-fruit-design-element-setView licenseHortensia, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656077/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePear border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761142/pear-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseHortensia, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. View…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16092556/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license