https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7491480Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAutumn wedding Instagram post template, editable text psdMorePremiumID : 7491480View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.53 MBSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.53 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.53 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontAutumn wedding Instagram post template, editable text psdMore