Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantspersonmanvintagepublic domainlandscapeclothingadultDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 850 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5495 x 3891 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay-laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506491/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502714/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502643/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Deltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505837/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseDay laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501082/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Deltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502395/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502400/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505898/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500886/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505273/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502843/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502670/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseDigital farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451208/digital-farming-facebook-post-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502649/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233522/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licenseMarcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505344/marcella-plantation-mileston-missFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591995/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseChopping cotton, near Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508011/chopping-cotton-near-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage LGBTQ+ collage element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14988911/vintage-lgbtq-collage-element-set-remixView licenseBurley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting, before it is taken into the brn for drying and curing, on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502954/photo-image-leaf-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591983/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tents of Mexican labor brought from Texas by contractor for the duration of cotton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12319687/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTaking burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502990/photo-image-horse-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseSquad goals blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600594/squad-goals-blog-banner-templateView licenseChopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502974/chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseViking man character fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663680/viking-man-character-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tents of Mexican labor brought from Texas by contractor for the duration of cotton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243657/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license