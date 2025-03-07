Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenpersonhousebuildingvintagehutnaturepublic domainAn old tenant house with a mud chimney and cotton growing up to its door, which is occupied by Mulattoes, Melrose, La.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 853 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5502 x 3912 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002820/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView licenseMelrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old tenant house with mud chimney and cotton up to its door occupied by mulattoes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331658/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002816/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old tenant house with mud chimney and cotton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331661/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002871/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView licenseMelrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old tenant house with mud chimney and cotton up to its door occupied by mulattoes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331255/image-plant-moon-skyFree Image from public domain licenseCabin homes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909285/cabin-homes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMelrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home on cotton plantation originally built by and owned and still occupied…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12329918/image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain licenseResort voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267959/resort-voucher-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Chimney built of mud and sticks on home of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331351/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseLake house Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331557/lake-house-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Chimney built of mud and sticks on home of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12248963/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseCabin homes blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667891/cabin-homes-blog-banner-templateView licenseMelrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home with mud walls built by mulattoes, now a part of the John Henry cotton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331273/image-plant-tree-woodFree Image from public domain licenseSign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11983418/sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseMelrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home with mud walls built by mulattoes now a part of the John Henry cotton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331442/image-wood-public-domain-wallsFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466417/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home in cotton plantation area originally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331757/image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain licenseResort voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14331629/resort-voucher-templateView licenseHouses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502702/photo-image-grass-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseStorm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543891/storm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home with mud walls built by mulattoes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331014/image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain licenseFarming crisis Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466000/farming-crisis-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMelrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home with mud walls built by mulattoes, now a part of the John Henry cotton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12248529/photo-image-pattern-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShacks condemned by Board of Health, formerly () occupied by migrant workers and pickers, Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505314/photo-image-building-vintage-hutFree Image from public domain licenseSolitude poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451432/solitude-poster-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home in cotton plantation area originally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331404/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain licenseNorway travel guide book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434994/norway-travel-guide-book-cover-templateView licenseMarcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508514/marcella-plantation-mileston-missFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574495/real-estate-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseMelrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home in cotton plantation area originally built and owned and still occupied…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331659/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535712/real-estate-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseSouthern U.S. ... Louisianahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506474/southern-us-louisianaFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453871/beach-holiday-blog-banner-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mulattoes' home on Melrose cotton plantation owned by John Henry. Melrose, Louisiana].…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331491/image-flower-plant-skyFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669970/traditional-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCabin in Southern U.S.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503022/cabin-southern-usFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597491/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mulattoes' home on Melrose cotton plantation owned by John Henry. Melrose, Louisiana].…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12331222/image-plant-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license