An old tenant house with a mud chimney and cotton growing up to its door, which is occupied by Mulattoes, Melrose, La.
Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old tenant house with mud chimney and cotton up to its door occupied by mulattoes…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old tenant house with mud chimney and cotton…
Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old tenant house with mud chimney and cotton up to its door occupied by mulattoes…
Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home on cotton plantation originally built by and owned and still occupied…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Chimney built of mud and sticks on home of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Chimney built of mud and sticks on home of…
Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home with mud walls built by mulattoes, now a part of the John Henry cotton…
Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home with mud walls built by mulattoes now a part of the John Henry cotton…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home in cotton plantation area originally…
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home with mud walls built by mulattoes…
Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home with mud walls built by mulattoes, now a part of the John Henry cotton…
Shacks condemned by Board of Health, formerly () occupied by migrant workers and pickers, Belle Glade, Fla.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home in cotton plantation area originally…
Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.
Melrose, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. Old home in cotton plantation area originally built and owned and still occupied…
Southern U.S. ... Louisiana
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mulattoes' home on Melrose cotton plantation owned by John Henry. Melrose, Louisiana].…
Cabin in Southern U.S.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mulattoes' home on Melrose cotton plantation owned by John Henry. Melrose, Louisiana].…
