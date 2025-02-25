rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Day laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.
Save
Edit Image
personvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapeclothingfamilysoil
Map paper editable mockup
Map paper editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715131/map-paper-editable-mockupView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Delta
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Delta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502395/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471634/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502649/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Family activities Instagram post template, editable text
Family activities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464384/family-activities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Day-laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day-laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506491/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Kids adventure club Instagram post template, editable text
Kids adventure club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471607/kids-adventure-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505273/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Family love Instagram post template, editable text
Family love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464432/family-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502714/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Family activities Instagram post template, editable text
Family activities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471059/family-activities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502400/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Family activities Instagram post template, editable text
Family activities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470998/family-activities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Day laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505898/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Outdoor family activity Instagram post template, editable text
Outdoor family activity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12406065/outdoor-family-activity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500859/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Reforestation program poster template
Reforestation program poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272852/reforestation-program-poster-templateView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502643/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Children & nature blog banner template
Children & nature blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493549/children-nature-blog-banner-templateView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502670/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Meerkats & warthog animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Meerkats & warthog animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661447/meerkats-warthog-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Delta
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Delta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505837/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain license
Meerkats animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Meerkats animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661418/meerkats-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502843/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Outdoor family activity Instagram post template
Outdoor family activity Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453040/outdoor-family-activity-instagram-post-templateView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500886/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Kids membership Facebook post template
Kids membership Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397648/kids-membership-facebook-post-templateView license
Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.
Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505344/marcella-plantation-mileston-missFree Image from public domain license
Family is everything Instagram post template
Family is everything Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685881/family-everything-instagram-post-templateView license
Chopping cotton, near Greene County, Ga.
Chopping cotton, near Greene County, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508011/chopping-cotton-near-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain license
Traditional farming Instagram post template
Traditional farming Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452476/traditional-farming-instagram-post-templateView license
Burley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting, before it is taken into the brn for drying and curing, on the…
Burley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting, before it is taken into the brn for drying and curing, on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502954/photo-image-leaf-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Family vacation Instagram post template
Family vacation Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568388/family-vacation-instagram-post-templateView license
Chopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.
Chopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502974/chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain license
Family time Instagram post template
Family time Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493662/family-time-instagram-post-templateView license
Chopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.
Chopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502394/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain license
Png family growing plants hexagonal sticker, transparent background
Png family growing plants hexagonal sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239423/png-family-growing-plants-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Bayou Bourbeau plantation operated by Bayou Bourbeau Farmstead Association, a cooperative established through the…
Bayou Bourbeau plantation operated by Bayou Bourbeau Farmstead Association, a cooperative established through the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502408/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
International day of families Instagram post template
International day of families Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568356/international-day-families-instagram-post-templateView license
The rust cotton picker in field at Clover Hill Plantation, near Clarksdale, Mississippi Delta. Sourced from the Library of…
The rust cotton picker in field at Clover Hill Plantation, near Clarksdale, Mississippi Delta. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326813/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license