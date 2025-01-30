rawpixel
Living quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.
Migratory laborers outside of a "juke joint" during a slack season, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a "juke joint" (), Belle Glade, Fla.
Shacks condemned by Board of Health, formerly () occupied by migrant workers and pickers, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers and one shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health, but are still occupied by Migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Shacks of migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
A cross roads store, bar, "juke joint," and gas station in the cotton plantation area, Melrose, La.
Group of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Farm auction, Derby, Conn.
Farmers and townspeople in the center of town on Court Day, Campton, Ky.
Fruit wagon at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexico
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Drinking at the bar, saloon, Raceland, Louisiana] by Russell Lee
A Fourth of July celebration by a group of , St. Helena Island, S.C.
