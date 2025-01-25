Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageskyvintagepublic domainlandscaperedunited statesfilmarchitectureFilling station and garage at Pie Town, New MexicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 837 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4639 x 3234 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCity tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908534/city-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChurch, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501781/church-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe school at Pie Town, New Mexico is held in the Farm Bureau building, which was constructed by cooperative efforthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501591/photo-image-clouds-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738037/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePinto bean warehouse, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506602/pinto-bean-warehouse-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseCamping trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947554/camping-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMain Street, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502952/main-street-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseDigital learning Twitter post template, Statue of Liberty photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7496135/imageView licenseSaying grace before the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501572/saying-grace-before-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseAutomobile rental poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238440/automobile-rental-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseGeneral Merchandise store, Main Street, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502522/general-merchandise-store-main-street-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseAutomobile rental flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238429/automobile-rental-flyer-template-editableView licenseSchool at Pie Town, New Mexico is held at the Farm Bureau Buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501613/school-pie-town-new-mexico-held-the-farm-bureau-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737929/organic-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseField of beans and farmstead of Bill Stagg, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501588/field-beans-and-farmstead-bill-stagg-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseNew york Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908526/new-york-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503046/bill-stagg-homesteader-front-his-barn-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690485/vintage-effectView licenseFaro Caudill drawing water from his well, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506566/faro-caudill-drawing-water-from-his-well-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChurch at Pie Town, New Mexico. This building was a cooperative community enterprisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502718/photo-image-trees-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJack Whinery, homesteader, and his family, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501518/jack-whinery-homesteader-and-his-family-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseAuto service poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238437/auto-service-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseLlano de San Juan, New Mexico, Catholic Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503203/llano-san-juan-new-mexico-catholic-churchFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945284/tractor-for-rent-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, with his work burros in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502048/photo-image-dog-horse-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture & farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498164/agriculture-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWisdom, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505585/wisdom-montanaFree Image from public domain licenseCity life film Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630344/city-life-film-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage gasoline pumps arrayed outside a nostalgic roadside attraction, the Classical Gas Museum, in the Rocky Mountain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041910/photo-image-tree-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAutomobile rental Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238445/automobile-rental-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseDriving calves into the corral for roping at the rodeo of the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506097/photo-image-horses-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseAutomobile rental email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238453/automobile-rental-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe gasoline pumps at Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108803/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseAuto service flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238428/auto-service-flyer-template-editableView licenseHarvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508085/harvesting-new-corn-from-the-field-jim-norris-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640018/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505426/photo-image-trees-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain license