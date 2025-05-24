rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Serving pinto beans at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair barbeque
Save
Edit Image
facepeoplevintagefurniturepublic domainfoodportraitclothing
Homemade pastries Instagram post template, editable text
Homemade pastries Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894206/homemade-pastries-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Serving up the barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico, Fair
Serving up the barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico, Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505835/serving-the-barbeque-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901626/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView license
Getting ready to serve the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Getting ready to serve the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506162/getting-ready-serve-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Family time
Family time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913488/family-timeView license
Men of the community of Pie Town, New Mexico eating at the barbeque
Men of the community of Pie Town, New Mexico eating at the barbeque
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502764/men-the-community-pie-town-new-mexico-eating-the-barbequeFree Image from public domain license
Family time
Family time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913565/family-timeView license
Cutting the pies and cakes at the barbeque dinner, Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Cutting the pies and cakes at the barbeque dinner, Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502816/cutting-the-pies-and-cakes-the-barbeque-dinner-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a tablet
Senior couple using a tablet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914623/senior-couple-using-tabletView license
Saying grace before the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Saying grace before the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501572/saying-grace-before-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Family time
Family time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913549/family-timeView license
Grace was said before the barbeque was served at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Grace was said before the barbeque was served at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502701/grace-was-said-before-the-barbeque-was-served-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crowd eating free barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Crowd eating free barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502482/crowd-eating-free-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Group of diverse people standing
Group of diverse people standing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912336/group-diverse-people-standingView license
Covering a plate of barbecue sandwiches with another plate to protect the food from the rain, Labor Day at Ridgway, Colorado…
Covering a plate of barbecue sandwiches with another plate to protect the food from the rain, Labor Day at Ridgway, Colorado…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171861/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Family time
Family time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913534/family-timeView license
Initial pin souvenirs at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Initial pin souvenirs at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502898/initial-pin-souvenirs-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Family time
Family time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913545/family-timeView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Free barbecue, Labor Day, Ridgway, Colorado] by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Free barbecue, Labor Day, Ridgway, Colorado] by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12145844/image-plant-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Family time
Family time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913544/family-timeView license
Homesteader and his children eating barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Homesteader and his children eating barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501722/homesteader-and-his-children-eating-barbeque-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Ladies' night, party celebration editable remix
Ladies' night, party celebration editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695867/ladies-night-party-celebration-editable-remixView license
Homesteader feeding his daughter at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair free barbeque
Homesteader feeding his daughter at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair free barbeque
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503042/homesteader-feeding-his-daughter-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fair-free-barbequeFree Image from public domain license
Family time
Family time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913467/family-timeView license
Group of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Group of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party list template, editable checklist design
Birthday party list template, editable checklist design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9608946/birthday-party-list-template-editable-checklist-designView license
Nyssa, Oregon. FSA (Farm Security Administration) mobile camp. Laundry room by Russell Lee
Nyssa, Oregon. FSA (Farm Security Administration) mobile camp. Laundry room by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152720/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ladies' night, party celebration editable remix
Ladies' night, party celebration editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695868/ladies-night-party-celebration-editable-remixView license
Rodeo at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Rodeo at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501629/rodeo-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Woman food lover, creative editable remix
Woman food lover, creative editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10231303/woman-food-lover-creative-editable-remixView license
Distributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.
Distributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502498/distributing-surplus-commodities-st-johns-arizFree Image from public domain license
Female farmer sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
Female farmer sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931656/female-farmer-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView license
San Juan Bautista, California. Japanese-American girls preparing picnic lunch by Russell Lee
San Juan Bautista, California. Japanese-American girls preparing picnic lunch by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151750/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
Distributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.
Distributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503052/distributing-surplus-commodities-st-johns-arizFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633332/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
A Fourth of July celebration, St. Helena Island, S.C.
A Fourth of July celebration, St. Helena Island, S.C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508476/fourth-july-celebration-st-helena-island-scFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party list poster template, editable text & design
Birthday party list poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10226534/birthday-party-list-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Farm woman arranging food on table at dinner during all day community sing, Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Farm woman arranging food on table at dinner during all day community sing, Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171408/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license