Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonmanvintagepublic domainportraitclothingadultScene at square dance, McIntosh County, OklahomaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 861 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4012 x 5594 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseRound dance between squares at dance in McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503067/round-dance-between-squares-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseScene at square dance in rural home in McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501512/scene-square-dance-rural-home-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseCouples at square dance, McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505330/couples-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseOrchestra at square dance in McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502873/orchestra-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseScene at square dance, McIntosh county, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502552/scene-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseOrchestra during intermission at square dance; notice sweated shirt of host, McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502496/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseSwing game at play party in McIntosh County, Oklahoma. See general caption 26 by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12146004/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseAt the fais-dodo, Crowley (vicinity), La. by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12112835/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView licenseFarm couple with their son at pie supper. McIntosh County, Oklahoma. See general caption number 24 by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12146318/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseChildren asleep on bed during square dance, McIntosh County, Okla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506613/children-asleep-bed-during-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklaFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePies at supper. They will be auctioned off to the men. McIntosh County, Oklahoma. See general caption number 24 by Russell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12146265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900908/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseYoung couple at square dance in rural section of hills near McAlester, Pittsburg County, Oklahoma. Sharecropper's home by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12175359/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915573/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseCounty home demonstration agent explaining various types of roofing to members of the home demonstration club. McIntosh…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12146079/image-people-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900789/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseCouple coming around the corner of the house while playing the game, "Fishing for love," at play party in McIntosh County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12146011/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781967/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseSwing game at play party in McIntosh County, Oklahoma. See general caption number 26 by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12143910/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900679/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseIndian tenant farmer and his wife. McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176339/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791413/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseRefreshments at close of meeting of home demonstration club. McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144604/image-flower-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913152/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licensePlaying a swing game in the yard. Play party in McIntosh County, Oklahoma. See general caption number 26 by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12146293/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915588/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseRoadhouse, Raceland, Louisiana by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107565/roadhouse-raceland-louisiana-russell-leeFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912962/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseMigrant steeple-jack and his family eating a "bought lunch" by the roadside Near Prague, Oklahoma, Lincoln County by Russell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12175737/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license