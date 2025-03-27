rawpixel
Round dance between squares at dance in McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Scene at square dance in rural home in McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
Couples at square dance, McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Orchestra at square dance in McIntosh County, Oklahoma
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Scene at square dance, McIntosh county, Oklahoma
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Orchestra during intermission at square dance; notice sweated shirt of host, McIntosh County, Oklahoma
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
Swing game at play party in McIntosh County, Oklahoma. See general caption 26 by Russell Lee
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
At the fais-dodo, Crowley (vicinity), La. by Russell Lee
Vintage Effect
Farm couple with their son at pie supper. McIntosh County, Oklahoma. See general caption number 24 by Russell Lee
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Children asleep on bed during square dance, McIntosh County, Okla.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pies at supper. They will be auctioned off to the men. McIntosh County, Oklahoma. See general caption number 24 by Russell…
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Young couple at square dance in rural section of hills near McAlester, Pittsburg County, Oklahoma. Sharecropper's home by…
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
County home demonstration agent explaining various types of roofing to members of the home demonstration club. McIntosh…
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Couple coming around the corner of the house while playing the game, "Fishing for love," at play party in McIntosh County…
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Swing game at play party in McIntosh County, Oklahoma. See general caption number 26 by Russell Lee
Senior couple using a digital device in a living room
Indian tenant farmer and his wife. McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Lee
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Refreshments at close of meeting of home demonstration club. McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Lee
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
Playing a swing game in the yard. Play party in McIntosh County, Oklahoma. See general caption number 26 by Russell Lee
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
Roadhouse, Raceland, Louisiana by Russell Lee
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
Migrant steeple-jack and his family eating a "bought lunch" by the roadside Near Prague, Oklahoma, Lincoln County by Russell…
