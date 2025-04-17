Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantspersonmanvintagenaturepublic domainadultgreenBill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curingView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 853 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4845 x 3442 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEnvironmentalist man iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591995/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseBill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505950/bill-stagg-homesteader-with-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591983/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseSon of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503057/son-jim-norris-homesteader-tying-corn-into-bundles-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531615/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePinto beans, main crop at Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502732/pinto-beans-main-crop-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseHands of God and Adam background, vintage illustration by Michelangelo Buonarroti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775171/image-adult-art-close-upView licenseMrs. Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503109/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503607/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. Jim Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502572/photo-image-plants-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508697/photo-image-plant-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseTaking burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502990/photo-image-horse-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505377/mr-leatherman-homesteader-tying-cauliflower-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseagricultural day laborer picking string beans in field near Muskogee, Oklahoma by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12169830/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseJim Norris, homesteader, cutting a head of cabbage, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501692/jim-norris-homesteader-cutting-head-cabbage-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseBill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501707/bill-stagg-turning-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage LGBTQ+ collage element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989858/vintage-lgbtq-collage-element-set-remixView licenseFSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505989/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseMigrant laborer from Arkansas picking beans. Homestead, Florida. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12327731/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage LGBTQ+ collage element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14988921/vintage-lgbtq-collage-element-set-remixView licenseBurley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting, before it is taken into the brn for drying and curing, on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502954/photo-image-leaf-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Migrant laborers from Missouri picking beans. Homestead, Florida. Majority are es].…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326496/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hand holding globe, environment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633884/vintage-hand-holding-globe-environment-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePickers in a peach orchard, Delta County, Colo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503036/pickers-peach-orchard-delta-county-coloFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage hand holding globe, environment illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642105/png-adult-agriculture-collageView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391345/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay-laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506491/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license