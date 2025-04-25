rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Field of beans and farmstead of Bill Stagg, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Save
Edit Image
cloudstreesskyhousevintagenaturepublic domainlandscape
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
Bill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501707/bill-stagg-turning-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred agricultural farm backdrop
Editable blurred agricultural farm backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161241/editable-blurred-agricultural-farm-backdropView license
Bill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
Bill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505950/bill-stagg-homesteader-with-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184922/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Bill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curing
Bill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501550/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred agricultural farm backdrop
Editable blurred agricultural farm backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12159919/editable-blurred-agricultural-farm-backdropView license
Mrs. Jim Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New…
Mrs. Jim Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502572/photo-image-plants-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Brown highland landscape illustration background
Brown highland landscape illustration background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964764/brown-highland-landscape-illustration-backgroundView license
Bill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Bill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503046/bill-stagg-homesteader-front-his-barn-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Brown highland landscape illustration background
Brown highland landscape illustration background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964750/brown-highland-landscape-illustration-backgroundView license
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexico
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505377/mr-leatherman-homesteader-tying-cauliflower-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic landscape background, winter holiday
Aesthetic landscape background, winter holiday
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962818/aesthetic-landscape-background-winter-holidayView license
Pinto beans, main crop at Pie Town, New Mexico
Pinto beans, main crop at Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502732/pinto-beans-main-crop-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic landscape background, winter holiday design
Aesthetic landscape background, winter holiday design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934866/aesthetic-landscape-background-winter-holiday-designView license
Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506057/jim-norris-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable farming blog banner template, editable text
Sustainable farming blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Son of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexico
Son of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503057/son-jim-norris-homesteader-tying-corn-into-bundles-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16185207/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Farmland in the vicinity of Mt. Sneffels, Ouray County, Colorado
Farmland in the vicinity of Mt. Sneffels, Ouray County, Colorado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502490/farmland-the-vicinity-mt-sneffels-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501567/harvesting-new-corn-from-the-field-jim-norris-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Mythical dragon editable design, community remix
Mythical dragon editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183561/mythical-dragon-editable-design-community-remixView license
Jack Whinery and Jim Norris, homesteaders, looking at roots of stalk of corn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Jack Whinery and Jim Norris, homesteaders, looking at roots of stalk of corn, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501790/photo-image-plants-person-menFree Image from public domain license
Resort voucher template
Resort voucher template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267959/resort-voucher-templateView license
Jim Norris, homesteader, cutting a head of cabbage, Pie Town, New Mexico
Jim Norris, homesteader, cutting a head of cabbage, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501692/jim-norris-homesteader-cutting-head-cabbage-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346678/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Home of Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Home of Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503026/home-jim-norris-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Golden hour flower background, sunset photo
Golden hour flower background, sunset photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8514354/golden-hour-flower-background-sunset-photoView license
Garden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Garden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506084/photo-image-plant-tree-skyFree Image from public domain license
3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remix
3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397052/dairy-cow-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Valley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexico
Valley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502243/valley-chacon-mora-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Village blue background, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Village blue background, editable design. Henri Rousseau artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059975/png-architecture-art-backgroundView license
Faro and Doris Caudill, homesteaders, Pie Town, New Mexico
Faro and Doris Caudill, homesteaders, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502440/faro-and-doris-caudill-homesteaders-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Editable cottage garden design element set
Editable cottage garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license
Mrs. Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New Mexico
Mrs. Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503109/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Home is a feeling quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Home is a feeling quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641163/home-feeling-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Pinto bean warehouse, Pie Town, New Mexico
Pinto bean warehouse, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506602/pinto-bean-warehouse-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Hand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346800/hand-holding-leaf-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, shooting hawks which have been carrying away his chickens, Pie Town, New Mexico
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, shooting hawks which have been carrying away his chickens, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505893/photo-image-horse-trees-skyFree Image from public domain license