The school at Pie Town, New Mexico is held in the Farm Bureau building, which was constructed by cooperative effort
Editable blurred facade office building backdrop
School at Pie Town, New Mexico is held at the Farm Bureau Building
Editable blurred facade office building backdrop
Feb. 1942 Tulare Co., Calif. F.S.A. farm workers' camp: Girl Scouts' meeting by Russell Lee
Editable blurred facade office building backdrop
Chaffee County, Colorado. Son of an F.S.A. rehabilitation borrower by Arthur Rothstein
Editable blurred facade office building backdrop
Babies sitting on their mothers' laps
Outdoor wooden sign mockup, editable product design
Chamisal, New Mexico July 1940: Spanish-American girl by Russell Lee
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Immunization clinic
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Royal Oak, Mich. Portrait of 3 children in the neighborhood of Father Coughlin's Shrine of the Little Flower by Arthur S…
Editable blurred agricultural farm backdrop
Church at Pie Town, New Mexico. This building was a cooperative community enterprise
Storm Instagram post template, editable text
The F.S.A. Tulare camp for migrant workers. Migrant girl by Arthur Rothstein
Beach hotel poster template, editable text and design
Malheur County, Oregon. One of the younger Cleaver boys on the new farm by Dorothea Lange
Farming vlog Facebook post template
Baked cookies
Fiction book cover template, editable design
Children of Wichita Gardens, Texas by Arthur Rothstein
Japan festival Instagram post template
Treasure Co., Mont. June 1939. Young sugar beet worker with his dog by Arthur Rothstein
Tropical getaway poster template, editable text and design
Outside standing around a playpen
Camping Instagram post template, editable text
Group of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Camping gear rental Instagram post template, editable text
Church, Pie Town, New Mexico
3D Summer vacation road trip editable remix
San Leandro, Calif. Apr 1942. Kindergarten children at the grade school by Russell Lee
Editable blurred facade office building backdrop
Mr. Whinery, homesteader and licensed preacher, reading the Sunday School lesson in the Farm Bureau building. Pie Town, New…
Poolside chair mockup, editable design
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, with his work burros in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with New heaven Packet painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gathered to sing
