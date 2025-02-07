Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagedogcloudsanimalplanttreesskywoodenpeopleSchool at Pie Town, New Mexico is held at the Farm Bureau BuildingView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 853 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5474 x 3892 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D man running with dog in a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458309/man-running-with-dog-park-editable-remixView licenseThe school at Pie Town, New Mexico is held in the Farm Bureau building, which was constructed by cooperative efforthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501591/photo-image-clouds-trees-skyFree Image from public domain license3D man running with dog in a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395618/man-running-with-dog-park-editable-remixView licenseFeb. 1942 Tulare Co., Calif. F.S.A. farm workers' camp: Girl Scouts' meeting by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432488/photo-image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseDog training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507308/dog-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChaffee County, Colorado. Son of an F.S.A. rehabilitation borrower by Arthur Rothsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435958/photo-image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDog-friendly Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507023/dog-friendly-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBabies sitting on their mothers' lapshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433414/babies-sitting-their-mothers-lapsFree Image from public domain licenseInternational dog day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12585543/international-dog-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChamisal, New Mexico July 1940: Spanish-American girl by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435949/chamisal-new-mexico-july-1940-spanish-american-girl-russell-leeFree Image from public domain licenseFurry best friends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507024/furry-best-friends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseImmunization clinichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433420/immunization-clinicFree Image from public domain licenseInternational dog day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776518/international-dog-day-poster-templateView licenseRoyal Oak, Mich. Portrait of 3 children in the neighborhood of Father Coughlin's Shrine of the Little Flower by Arthur S…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432362/photo-image-flower-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWoman walking dog, editable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527602/woman-walking-dog-editable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseThe F.S.A. Tulare camp for migrant workers. Migrant girl by Arthur Rothsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436013/the-fsa-tulare-camp-for-migrant-workers-migrant-girl-arthur-rothsteinFree Image from public domain license3D woman running with dog editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396993/woman-running-with-dog-editable-remixView licenseMalheur County, Oregon. One of the younger Cleaver boys on the new farm by Dorothea Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435956/photo-image-background-face-woodenFree Image from public domain license3D old couple in a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458693/old-couple-park-editable-remixView licenseBaked cookieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433578/baked-cookiesFree Image from public domain licenseService dog Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932866/service-dog-facebook-post-templateView licenseChildren of Wichita Gardens, Texas by Arthur Rothsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432308/children-wichita-gardens-texas-arthur-rothsteinFree Image from public domain licenseInternational dog day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776531/international-dog-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseChurch, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501781/church-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseInternational dog day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776495/international-dog-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseTreasure Co., Mont. June 1939. Young sugar beet worker with his dog by Arthur Rothsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432436/photo-image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license3D cute sea turtle by the beach editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395612/cute-sea-turtle-the-beach-editable-remixView licenseOutside standing around a playpenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433651/outside-standing-around-playpenFree Image from public domain licenseDog-friendly poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466458/dog-friendly-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSan Leandro, Calif. Apr 1942. Kindergarten children at the grade school by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432323/photo-image-face-people-crossFree Image from public domain license3D woman veterinarian doctor with dog editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454507/woman-veterinarian-doctor-with-dog-editable-remixView licenseChurch at Pie Town, New Mexico. This building was a cooperative community enterprisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502718/photo-image-trees-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDog adoption poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477137/dog-adoption-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChildren at the private school held in the Farm Bureau building keeping time with homemade musical instruments with a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12150442/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseDog adoption Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477162/dog-adoption-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChildren at the private school held in the Farm Bureau building keeping time with homemade musical instruments with a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12149174/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license3D woman playing acoustic guitar with pet dog editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394217/woman-playing-acoustic-guitar-with-pet-dog-editable-remixView licenseGroup of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseInternational dog day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459188/international-dog-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFarm auction, Derby, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502471/farm-auction-derby-connFree Image from public domain license