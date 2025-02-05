rawpixel
Editable woodland design element set
Garden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Christmas eve, editable blog banner template
Home of Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Merry Christmas editable design, community remix
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexico
Editable charming cottage design element set
Faro Caudill drawing water from his well, Pie Town, New Mexico
Christmas, editable Instagram story template
La Alama, near Questa, New Mexico
Editable cottage garden design element set
Cerros, near Costilla, New Mexico
Editable cottage garden design element set
Mr. and Mrs. Faro Caudill bringing a table from their dugout. They are rebuilding their dugout nearer their water well…
Photo frame mockup, aesthetic home decor
Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico
Holiday homes Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Faro and Doris Caudill, homesteaders, Pie Town, New Mexico
Editable snow globe design element set
Faro Caudill, homesteader, coming up out of his dugout. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Editable cottage garden design element set
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Faro Caudill, homesteader, coming up out of his dugout. Pie Town, New Mexico] by…
Winter cabin Instagram post template
Pie Town, New Mexico. A community settled by about 200 migrant Texas and Oklahoma farmers who filed homestead claims. Faro…
Magical forest fairy fantasy remix, editable design
Valley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexico
Christmas hotel Instagram post template, editable text
Village of La Alama, near Questa, Taos Co., New Mexico
Editable cottage garden design element set
Placita, New Mexico, on the Rio Pueblo
Cabin homes Instagram post template, editable text
Placita, near Penasco, Taos Co., New Mexico
Wooden frame mockup, editable home decor
The Faro Caudill family eating dinner in their dugout, Pie Town, New Mexico
Wooden architecture blog banner template
Church at Pie Town, New Mexico. This building was a cooperative community enterprise
Editable woodland design element set
Village of Placita near Penasco, Taos Co., New Mexico
Winter getaway poster template, editable text and design
Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico
