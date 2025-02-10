Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagescenerytreesskypersonplasticvintagenaturepublic domainCheesecloth covering used in growing shade grown tobacco; the stalks lying on the ground are left after the tobacco is cut; Suffield, Conn.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 849 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5467 x 3870 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseFarm auction, Derby, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502471/farm-auction-derby-connFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346800/hand-holding-leaf-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarm auction, Derby, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502448/farm-auction-derby-connFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMountain farm along Skyline Drive, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502762/mountain-farm-along-skyline-drive-vaFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmental preservation png hexagonal sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238446/environmental-preservation-png-hexagonal-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licensePotato farm in Aroostook county, Me., after the potatoes have been harvestedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506119/potato-farm-aroostook-county-me-after-the-potatoes-have-been-harvestedFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePotato farms in Aroostook County, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502524/potato-farms-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460728/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseA view of the old sea town, Stonington, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503019/view-the-old-sea-town-stonington-connFree Image from public domain licensePlastic Wrap Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543795/plastic-wrap-effectView licenseFarm auction, Derby, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503163/farm-auction-derby-connFree Image from public domain licenseBeach cleaning project Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704301/beach-cleaning-project-instagram-post-templateView licenseCherry orchards and farming land, Emmett, Idahohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505282/cherry-orchards-and-farming-land-emmett-idahoFree Image from public domain licenseRetro landscape borders design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186954/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseConnecticut town, probably Stonington, on the seahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508681/connecticut-town-probably-stonington-the-seaFree Image from public domain licenseRetro landscape borders design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16187447/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseConnecticut town, probably Stonington, on the sea.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506051/connecticut-town-probably-stonington-the-seaFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican safari background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenseFarm in the vicinity of Van Buren, Aroostook County, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506198/farm-the-vicinity-van-buren-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain licenseEditable alien in mountains, remix design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12732409/editable-alien-mountains-remix-design-community-remixView licenseA land and utility municipal housing project, Ponce, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503281/land-and-utility-municipal-housing-project-ponce-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's The Siesta background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739858/van-goghs-the-siesta-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarms in the Aroostook County, Me., Oct. 1940 : potatoeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508188/farms-the-aroostook-county-me-oct-1940-potatoesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571813/summer-poster-templateView licenseBurley tobacco is placed on sticks to wilt after cutting, before it is taken into the barn for drying and curing on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501247/photo-image-vintage-nature-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495789/album-cover-poster-templateView licenseFields along the Skyline Drive in Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503415/fields-along-the-skyline-drive-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483578/friends-forever-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA square with old houses in an old fishing village, Stonington, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502585/square-with-old-houses-old-fishing-village-stonington-connFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's The Siesta background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739627/van-goghs-the-siesta-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA horse-drawn digger in operation on a (potato) farm run by a French-Canadian, Caribou, Aroostook county, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503472/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeach cleanup Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704295/beach-cleanup-instagram-post-templateView licenseSmall farm of John P. Collins, Taunton, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503685/small-farm-john-collins-taunton-massFree Image from public domain licenseSkateboard competition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695488/skateboard-competition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBurning a field of sugar cane, vicinity of Guanica. This destroys the leaves and makes it easier to cut the canehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503299/photo-image-cloud-scenery-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseLose yourself poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571789/lose-yourself-poster-templateView licenseCultivating tobacco at the Puerto Rico Reconstruction Administration experimental area, vicinity of Cayey, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508504/photo-image-scenery-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain license