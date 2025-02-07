Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageleafplantfacepersonvintagenaturepublic domainfoodJim Norris, homesteader, cutting a head of cabbage, Pie Town, New MexicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 825 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3234 x 4702 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHand holding leaf png, editable clean air collage. Mrs. Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New Mexico
Mrs. Jim Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New… Son of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexico
Jack Whinery and Jim Norris, homesteaders, looking at roots of stalk of corn, Pie Town, New Mexico FSA borrower in her garden, Puerto Rico Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexico
Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Bill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico Bill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curing
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Pinto beans, main crop at Pie Town, New Mexico
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
Grading and packing onions, Rice County, Minnesota
Pickers in a peach orchard, Delta County, Colo. Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto… Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower in a sugar-cane field, Puerto Rico