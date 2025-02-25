rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mrs. Bill Stagg with state quilt, Pie Town, New Mexico
Save
Edit Image
woodpersonvintagedesignpublic domainwomancraftunited states
Statue of Liberty png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable design
Statue of Liberty png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207026/statue-liberty-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView license
Mrs. Bill Stagg with state quilt which she made, Pie Town, New Mexico
Mrs. Bill Stagg with state quilt which she made, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503127/mrs-bill-stagg-with-state-quilt-which-she-made-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Sculpting class blog banner template, editable text
Sculpting class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963065/sculpting-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Mrs. Bill Stagg with state quilt that she made, Pie Town, New Mexico. A community settled by about 200 migrant Texas and…
Mrs. Bill Stagg with state quilt that she made, Pie Town, New Mexico. A community settled by about 200 migrant Texas and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508510/photo-image-background-fabric-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty background, vintage envelope collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Statue of Liberty background, vintage envelope collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210146/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-background-beigeView license
Home of Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Home of Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503026/home-jim-norris-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Field of beans and farmstead of Bill Stagg, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Field of beans and farmstead of Bill Stagg, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501588/field-beans-and-farmstead-bill-stagg-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty background, vintage envelope collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Statue of Liberty background, vintage envelope collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214345/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-black-blank-spaceView license
Bill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
Bill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501707/bill-stagg-turning-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Go vote poster template, editable text and design
Go vote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956666/vote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
Bill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505950/bill-stagg-homesteader-with-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curing
Bill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501550/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain license
American vote election, politics collage, editable design
American vote election, politics collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918863/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView license
Church at Pie Town, New Mexico. This building was a cooperative community enterprise
Church at Pie Town, New Mexico. This building was a cooperative community enterprise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502718/photo-image-trees-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Women's rights Instagram post template, editable text
Women's rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454436/womens-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Bill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503046/bill-stagg-homesteader-front-his-barn-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Voting poster template, editable text and design
Voting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956667/voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dugout house of Faro Caudill, homesteader with Mt. Allegro in the background, Pie Town, New Mexico
Dugout house of Faro Caudill, homesteader with Mt. Allegro in the background, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501667/photo-image-background-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license
American vote election, politics collage, editable design
American vote election, politics collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903409/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Bill Stagg exhibiting a quilt made from tobacco sacks which she ripped up, dyed…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Bill Stagg exhibiting a quilt made from tobacco sacks which she ripped up, dyed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12149152/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Voting poster template, editable text and design
Voting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485134/voting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Butterfly applique quilt made by Mrs. Bill Stagg, homesteader from Texas and Oklahoma. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Butterfly applique quilt made by Mrs. Bill Stagg, homesteader from Texas and Oklahoma. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144553/image-butterfly-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896208/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mrs. Bill Stagg drawing water from her well, which is in enclosed porch in her log house. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Mrs. Bill Stagg drawing water from her well, which is in enclosed porch in her log house. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12149154/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Voting Instagram story template, editable text
Voting Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485135/voting-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexico
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505426/photo-image-trees-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain license
American election poster template, editable text and design
American election poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921181/american-election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mrs. Bill Stagg exhibiting a quilt made from tobacco sacks which she ripped up, dyed, and pierced. Nothing is wasted on…
Mrs. Bill Stagg exhibiting a quilt made from tobacco sacks which she ripped up, dyed, and pierced. Nothing is wasted on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12150440/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance exhibition book cover template
Renaissance exhibition book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664548/renaissance-exhibition-book-cover-templateView license
Friends meeting at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Friends meeting at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501596/friends-meeting-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license
Voting blog banner template, editable text
Voting blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485128/voting-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Mrs. Bill Stagg with state quilt she made. Mrs. Stagg helps her husband in the fields with plowing, planting, and weeding…
Mrs. Bill Stagg with state quilt she made. Mrs. Stagg helps her husband in the fields with plowing, planting, and weeding…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12150388/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Garden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
Garden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506084/photo-image-plant-tree-skyFree Image from public domain license
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
In the farm home of Bill Staggs. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
In the farm home of Bill Staggs. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12150711/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
PNG element American vote election, politics collage, editable design
PNG element American vote election, politics collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902587/png-element-american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView license
Fruit wagon at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
Fruit wagon at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502501/fruit-wagon-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license