Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegrassplantpeoplevintagecarpublic domainfoodclothingHomesteader and his children eating barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico FairView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 846 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4660 x 3286 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRetro craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12753921/retro-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseCrowd eating free barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502482/crowd-eating-free-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseEditable microbus mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView licenseHomesteader feeding his daughter at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair free barbequehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503042/homesteader-feeding-his-daughter-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fair-free-barbequeFree Image from public domain licenseKids & creativity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481343/kids-creativity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseServing up the barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico, Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505835/serving-the-barbeque-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licensePack your bags poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778899/pack-your-bags-poster-templateView licenseGrace was said before the barbeque was served at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502701/grace-was-said-before-the-barbeque-was-served-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseFarming service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703870/farming-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaying grace before the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501572/saying-grace-before-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703836/tractor-for-rent-instagram-post-templateView licenseFriends meeting at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501596/friends-meeting-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseKids craft ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481354/kids-craft-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGroup of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain license3D Man mower a garden illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235339/man-mower-garden-illustration-editable-designView licenseCutting the pies and cakes at the barbeque dinner, Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502816/cutting-the-pies-and-cakes-the-barbeque-dinner-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseRetro landscape borders design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16188968/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe Faro Caudill family eating dinner in their dugout, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502999/the-faro-caudill-family-eating-dinner-their-dugout-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseRetro landscape borders design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16190451/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseMen of the community of Pie Town, New Mexico eating at the barbequehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502764/men-the-community-pie-town-new-mexico-eating-the-barbequeFree Image from public domain licenseFarm life Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828602/farm-life-instagram-post-templateView licenseServing pinto beans at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair barbequehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501522/serving-pinto-beans-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fair-barbequeFree Image from public domain licenseDriving lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272883/driving-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseDelta County Fair, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508090/delta-county-fair-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseCar club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577994/car-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506113/the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseDrive forward Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443063/drive-forward-instagram-post-templateView licenseDelta County Fair, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501336/delta-county-fair-coloradoFree Image from public domain licensePack your bags Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578020/pack-your-bags-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFarm folks, mostly homesteaders, at dinner during the all day community sing, Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171505/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePack your bags Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778905/pack-your-bags-instagram-story-templateView licenseJack Whinery, homesteader, and his family, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501518/jack-whinery-homesteader-and-his-family-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseCouple's trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480993/couples-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Family enjoying outdoor barbecue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18830949/png-family-enjoying-outdoor-barbecueView licenseDelivery available poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14424220/delivery-available-poster-templateView licensePNG Family enjoying outdoor barbecue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18753392/png-family-enjoying-outdoor-barbecueView licenseDelivery available Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381547/delivery-available-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFamily enjoying outdoor barbecue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19254929/family-enjoying-outdoor-barbecueView licenseLawn & garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703404/lawn-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePeople at the Fair, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502516/people-the-fair-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license