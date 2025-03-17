rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Save
Edit Image
personmenvintagefurniturenaturepublic domaingunclothing
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539866/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sugar cane workers resting at the noon hour, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers resting at the noon hour, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502510/sugar-cane-workers-resting-the-noon-hour-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man png, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man png, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781766/vintage-astronomer-man-png-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Sugar cane worker and his woman, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane worker and his woman, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508026/sugar-cane-worker-and-his-woman-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Police robot fantasy remix, editable design
Police robot fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663610/police-robot-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791373/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Police robot fantasy remix, editable design
Police robot fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663596/police-robot-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Gateway to hell fantasy remix, editable design
Gateway to hell fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663663/gateway-hell-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505688/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Business people in a board room meeting
Business people in a board room meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905217/business-people-board-room-meetingView license
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505663/photo-image-cow-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain license
PNG element international partnership, business deals collage, editable design
PNG element international partnership, business deals collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898427/png-element-international-partnership-business-deals-collage-editable-designView license
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503336/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
VR gaming Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
VR gaming Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698471/gaming-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView license
Man in a sugar-cane field during harvest, vicinity of Rio Piedras Puerto Rico
Man in a sugar-cane field during harvest, vicinity of Rio Piedras Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501741/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Honoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable text
Honoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539854/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Son of one of the FSA farmers on the Rio Piedras project who brought lunch to his father, working in the sugar cane field…
Son of one of the FSA farmers on the Rio Piedras project who brought lunch to his father, working in the sugar cane field…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503080/photo-image-background-grass-faceFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invite Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
Wedding invite Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698453/wedding-invite-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView license
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain license
VR gaming Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
VR gaming Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699043/gaming-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView license
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503116/photo-image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invite Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
Wedding invite Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699004/wedding-invite-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView license
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
Farm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503131/photo-image-jungle-plants-treeFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436350/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-templateView license
Sugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503141/sugar-cane-worker-the-rich-field-vicinity-guanica-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
VR gaming blog banner template, funky editable design
VR gaming blog banner template, funky editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699042/gaming-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView license
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502833/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640595/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503095/photo-image-blue-sky-plants-faceFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invite blog banner template, funky editable design
Wedding invite blog banner template, funky editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699003/wedding-invite-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView license
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503121/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Rico
Man in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505577/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948006/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Farm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505373/photo-image-dog-blue-sky-grassFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925507/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505975/small-farms-the-southwest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license