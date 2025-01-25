Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagegrasscowanimaltreesskypersonmanvintageTying a ribbon on a calf's tail was one of the feature attractions at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair rodeoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4659 x 3327 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397202/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseDriving calves into the corral for roping at the rodeo of the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506097/photo-image-horses-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458712/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseRodeo at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501629/rodeo-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398200/farmer-with-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseRodeo at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502774/rodeo-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licenseCowboy running to tie calf after he has roped him, Bean Day rodeo, Wagon Mound, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12145431/image-dog-cow-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMexican cowboys throwing a calf for branding. Cattle ranch near Marfa, Texas by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12174541/image-cow-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) District Conservationist for Arkansas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3307036/free-photo-image-agriculture-man-farmer-angusFree Image from public domain license3D old couple in a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458693/old-couple-park-editable-remixView licenseMen of the community of Pie Town, New Mexico eating at the barbequehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502764/men-the-community-pie-town-new-mexico-eating-the-barbequeFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican safari background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenseCutting out calves for branding from the herd. Cattle ranch near Spur, Texas by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12143768/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license3D happy old man on swing editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464579/happy-old-man-swing-editable-remixView license"Rasslin" a calf. Quarter Circle 'U' Ranch roundup. Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109087/image-dog-cow-plantFree Image from public domain license3D man running with dog in a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458309/man-running-with-dog-park-editable-remixView licenseGuernsey cow or calf lying on the groundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505719/guernsey-cow-calf-lying-the-groundFree Image from public domain license3D man running with dog in a park editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395618/man-running-with-dog-park-editable-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Holding down calf in corral during branding operations. Ranch near Maria, Texas] by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12143984/image-dog-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseEducation sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712544/education-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cowboy running to tie calf after he has roped him, Bean Day rodeo, Wagon Mound, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12169088/image-dog-cow-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCollege sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712600/college-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseCowboys throwing a stubborn calf. Cattle ranch near Spur, Texas by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12169172/image-cow-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712631/tutoring-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Caudill milking. Pie Town, New Mexico] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12169783/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBe creative sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712594/creative-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseCowboys trying to throw a stubborn calf. Cattle ranch near Spur, Texas by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12168930/image-face-cow-plantFree Image from public domain licenseTeacher sticker, mixed media design with editable wordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712629/teacher-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView licenseCowboy leaving barrier in calf-roping contest, rodeo, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171673/image-cow-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseYearling, Cruzen Ranch, Valley County, Idaho by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109085/image-cow-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow at a farm editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397160/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Yearling, Cruzen Ranch, Valley County, Idaho] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109366/image-cow-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseFresh dairy products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377126/fresh-dairy-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThrowing a calf in corral for branding. Cattle ranch near Marfa, Texas by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12168889/image-cow-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseThrowing a calf for branding on ranch near Marfa, Texas by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12143760/image-cow-person-artFree Image from public domain license