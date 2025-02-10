Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantsskypersonvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapegunCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. CroixView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 832 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5432 x 3765 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCowboys and horses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436350/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-templateView licenseCultivating sugar cane of the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506089/photo-image-background-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509895/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, Saint Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501788/photo-image-clouds-plants-skyFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502923/photo-image-cloud-grass-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseFarm Security Administration borrower cultivating his sugar cane field, vicinity of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505525/photo-image-background-plant-skyFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563489/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508697/photo-image-plant-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346800/hand-holding-leaf-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503106/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseSpace war aircraft fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663428/space-war-aircraft-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA Virgin Islands company housing project, vicinity of Bethlehem, Saint Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501824/virgin-islands-company-housing-project-vicinity-bethlehem-saint-croixFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368749/album-cover-templateView licenseChopping cotton, near Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508011/chopping-cotton-near-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576416/cowboys-and-horses-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFarm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505663/photo-image-cow-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sci-fi nostalgia air brush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140012/editable-sci-fi-nostalgia-air-brush-design-element-setView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502670/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseSci-fi book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14386487/sci-fi-book-cover-templateView licenseChopping cotton on rented land, near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508146/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseLove angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663570/love-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseWoodland fairy fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663303/woodland-fairy-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503141/sugar-cane-worker-the-rich-field-vicinity-guanica-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460728/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseFarm Security Administration borrower, vicinity of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503573/photo-image-clouds-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138752/songkran-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501728/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663800/beautiful-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTaking burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502990/photo-image-horse-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChildren gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503489/photo-image-person-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people flower collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15405098/editable-vintage-people-flower-collage-design-element-setView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502691/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain license