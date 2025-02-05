Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageconstructionskypersonoceanseavintagenaturewaterLoading cargo on a freighter in the harbor of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands. Because there is no pier, the ship must anchor far from shoreView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 845 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5425 x 3821 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOil & gas industry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12568726/oil-gas-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnloading a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad iron ore docks by means of Hulett unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio. In the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506722/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's The Siesta background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739858/van-goghs-the-siesta-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503829/photo-image-construction-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseOffshore drilling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865114/offshore-drilling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504535/photo-image-construction-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOil & gas industry Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865133/oil-gas-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502181/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMythology podcast, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView licenseLoading a freighter with coal at one of the three coal docks owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504770/photo-image-sky-person-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseOil & gas industry Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11604525/oil-gas-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe harbor, Frederiksted, Saint Croix island, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502489/the-harbor-frederiksted-saint-croix-island-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseOil & gas industry Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12568723/oil-gas-industry-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLoading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504127/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain license3D woman surfing in ocean editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464672/woman-surfing-ocean-editable-remixView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508567/photo-image-construction-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseScuba diver swimming underwater nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661686/scuba-diver-swimming-underwater-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseLoading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502175/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licensePNG Sea surfing cartoon sports. AI generated Image by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395580/png-sea-surfing-cartoon-sports-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseLoading a lake freighter with coal for shipment to other lake ports, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504361/photo-image-sky-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseUnderwater cleanup Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568146/underwater-cleanup-instagram-post-templateView licenseSmall coastal oil tanker transportation watercraft freighter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14662849/small-coastal-oil-tanker-transportation-watercraft-freighterView licenseOil & gas industry blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864630/oil-gas-industry-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTruck cargo ship watercraft vehicle boat.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14412508/truck-cargo-ship-watercraft-vehicle-boatView licenseSummer travel frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643152/summer-travel-frame-backgroundView licenseShip watercraft vehicle boathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12352975/photo-image-background-person-skyView licenseOffshore drilling poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676183/offshore-drilling-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShip container vehicle boat.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12208892/photo-image-background-sky-eyeView license3D surfing man editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395562/surfing-man-editable-remixView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507114/photo-image-sky-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseGreen summer travel backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644109/green-summer-travel-backgroundView licensePNG Container ship transportation watercraft freighter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14608860/png-container-ship-transportation-watercraft-freighterView licenseOil & gas industry blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12568725/oil-gas-industry-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLoading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502200/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSea & beach vlog Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765958/sea-beach-vlog-instagram-post-templateView licenseContainer cargo ship vehicle boat transportation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498170/photo-image-cloud-sky-seaView licenseWater Therapy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569154/water-therapy-instagram-post-templateView licenseContainer cargo ship vehicle boat transportation.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498174/photo-image-cloud-sky-seaView license3D cute sea turtle by the beach editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458049/cute-sea-turtle-the-beach-editable-remixView licenseContainer cargo ship watercraft vehicle boat.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473346/container-cargo-ship-watercraft-vehicle-boat-generated-image-rawpixelView license