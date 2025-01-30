Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesceneryplantvintagegoldennaturepublic domainlandscapeusaSugar cane fields on the north-west part of the island, St. Croix island, Virgin IslandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 840 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5431 x 3800 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGolden trails whisper softly poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611714/golden-trails-whisper-softly-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSugar cane fields on the north-west part of the island, St. Croix island, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505726/photo-image-scenery-plant-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseLandscape on the Jackson farm, vicinity of White Plains, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503421/landscape-the-jackson-farm-vicinity-white-plains-gaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546871/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licensePotato farm in Aroostook county, Me., after the potatoes have been harvestedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506119/potato-farm-aroostook-county-me-after-the-potatoes-have-been-harvestedFree Image from public domain licenseThankful quote Instagram post template, editable summer designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18830353/thankful-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-summer-designView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502923/photo-image-cloud-grass-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseWanderlust aesthetic poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18786567/wanderlust-aesthetic-poster-template-editable-textView licenseSt. Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501750/st-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro landscape collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368446/editable-retro-landscape-collage-design-element-setView licenseCorn field, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506708/corn-field-gaFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseA farm road near one of the "villages" on the northern coast, St. Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503075/photo-image-palm-trees-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro landscape collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15361070/editable-retro-landscape-collage-design-element-setView licenseCherry orchards and farming land, Emmett, Idahohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505282/cherry-orchards-and-farming-land-emmett-idahoFree Image from public domain licenseI miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licensePotato farms in Aroostook County, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502524/potato-farms-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro mountain landscape design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15220924/editable-retro-mountain-landscape-design-element-setView licenseA cattle farm, vicinity of Christiansted, St. Croix, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502518/cattle-farm-vicinity-christiansted-st-croix-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic tree, pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523584/aesthetic-tree-pink-backgroundView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, Saint Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501788/photo-image-clouds-plants-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVibrant retro landscape collage, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16855400/vibrant-retro-landscape-collage-editable-element-setView licenseWheat farm, Walla Walla, Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502444/wheat-farm-walla-walla-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732044/autumn-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCultivating sugar cane of the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506089/photo-image-background-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVibrant retro landscape collage design, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16855386/vibrant-retro-landscape-collage-design-editable-element-setView licenseFarmland in Pleasant Valley near Ridgway, Ouray County, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501211/farmland-pleasant-valley-near-ridgway-ouray-county-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro mountain landscape design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15221409/editable-retro-mountain-landscape-design-element-setView licenseFarm Security Administration borrower cultivating his sugar cane field, vicinity of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505525/photo-image-background-plant-skyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable park and trees design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15269945/editable-park-and-trees-design-element-setView licenseHouses on St. Croix island, Virgin Islandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501700/houses-st-croix-island-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro mountain landscape design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15222066/editable-retro-mountain-landscape-design-element-setView licenseA Virgin Islands company housing project, vicinity of Bethlehem, Saint Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501824/virgin-islands-company-housing-project-vicinity-bethlehem-saint-croixFree Image from public domain licenseEditable grass design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15176420/editable-grass-design-element-setView licenseFarms in the Aroostook County, Me., Oct. 1940 : potatoeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508188/farms-the-aroostook-county-me-oct-1940-potatoesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable park and trees design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15269972/editable-park-and-trees-design-element-setView licenseSugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505387/sugar-cane-land-yabucoa-valley-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseIn the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830428/png-american-art-artworkView licenseMountain farm along Skyline Drive, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502762/mountain-farm-along-skyline-drive-vaFree Image from public domain license