Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageanimalwoodenbirdpersonbuildingvintagehutnatureGirl next to barn with chickenView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 840 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5481 x 3835 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002820/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView licenseBill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503046/bill-stagg-homesteader-front-his-barn-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseHappy chickens blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12405803/happy-chickens-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA church in a corn field, Manning, S.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501415/church-corn-field-manning-scFree Image from public domain licenseRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002816/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView licenseFarm auction, Derby, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502471/farm-auction-derby-connFree Image from public domain licenseHouse by the sea, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12421598/house-the-sea-editable-paper-craft-collageView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505426/photo-image-trees-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseChicken food sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12405924/chicken-food-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503033/photo-image-horses-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002871/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501436/photo-image-horses-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730996/thanksgiving-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Back door of sharecropper's house, Pace, Mississippi. Background photo for Sunflower…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108719/image-background-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseFarmland in the Catskill country, in New York Statehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502241/farmland-the-catskill-country-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain license3D farmer in a barn with animals, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397245/farmer-barn-with-animals-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseBen Bow Mill of the Metal Reserves' Chromite development, Stillwater County, Montana. This is the first snow of the seasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507093/photo-image-scenery-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licenseYour vacation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453714/your-vacation-poster-templateView licenseCharming farm animals paper arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18605844/charming-farm-animals-paper-artView licenseSea is calling poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453512/sea-calling-poster-templateView licenseWife of Pomp Hall, tenant farmer, sweeping off the kitchen steps. Creek County, Oklahoma. See general caption number 23 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144343/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBird flu Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14715113/bird-flu-facebook-post-templateView licenseShacks condemned by Board of Health, formerly () occupied by migrant workers and pickers, Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505314/photo-image-building-vintage-hutFree Image from public domain licenseManifestation quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686182/manifestation-quote-poster-templateView licenseAn old tenant house with a mud chimney and cotton growing up to its door, which is occupied by Mulattoes, Melrose, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501078/photo-image-wooden-person-houseFree Image from public domain licenseHappy chickens Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377585/happy-chickens-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, with his work burros in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502048/photo-image-dog-horse-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621854/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSchool at Pie Town, New Mexico is held at the Farm Bureau Buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501613/school-pie-town-new-mexico-held-the-farm-bureau-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730997/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBarn at Crowell Farm, Avondale, PA. by Thomas Eakinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14284455/barn-crowell-farm-avondale-pa-thomas-eakinsFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597491/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGroup of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFloral mind sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697808/floral-mind-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseRustic farm life illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17912280/rustic-farm-life-illustrationView licensePositive life quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686175/positive-life-quote-poster-templateView licenseBackground photo, family of FSA (Farm Security Administration) client, who will participate in tenant purchase program.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098451/image-background-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseShacks of migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502984/shacks-migratory-workers-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain license