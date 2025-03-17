rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gas pump with clothesline, barn and horse-drawn wagon in background
Save
Edit Image
backgroundhorsetreevintagepublic domainlandscapelaundryroad
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Going to town on Saturday afternoon, Greene Co., Ga.
Going to town on Saturday afternoon, Greene Co., Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506006/going-town-saturday-afternoon-greene-co-gaFree Image from public domain license
Cinderella horse carriage fantasy remix, editable design
Cinderella horse carriage fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664369/cinderella-horse-carriage-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A cross roads store, bar, "juke joint," and gas station in the cotton plantation area, Melrose, La.
A cross roads store, bar, "juke joint," and gas station in the cotton plantation area, Melrose, La.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502475/photo-image-person-cross-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Princess and pauper fantasy remix, editable design
Princess and pauper fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663420/princess-and-pauper-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Filling station and garage at Pie Town, New Mexico
Filling station and garage at Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501448/filling-station-and-garage-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Southeastern Georgia
Southeastern Georgia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503160/southeastern-georgiaFree Image from public domain license
3D cowboy riding horse editable remix
3D cowboy riding horse editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397062/cowboy-riding-horse-editable-remixView license
Backyard of tenant's home, Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss. Delta
Backyard of tenant's home, Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss. Delta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505326/backyard-tenants-home-marcella-plantation-mileston-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Community clothesline, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
Community clothesline, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503031/community-clothesline-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage png, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage png, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357235/aesthetic-farm-collage-png-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Going to town on Saturday afternoon, Greene County, Ga.
Going to town on Saturday afternoon, Greene County, Ga.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502960/going-town-saturday-afternoon-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian garden design element set
Editable Victorian garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421622/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView license
Bill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Bill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503046/bill-stagg-homesteader-front-his-barn-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Road trip background, driving art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Road trip background, driving art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055792/road-trip-background-driving-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
Mountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501436/photo-image-horses-animal-treesFree Image from public domain license
Road trip, town art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Road trip, town art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055794/road-trip-town-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Taking Burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut, to dry and cure in the barn, Russell Spears' farm, vicinity…
Taking Burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut, to dry and cure in the barn, Russell Spears' farm, vicinity…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502673/photo-image-horses-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Road trip desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Road trip desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055793/road-trip-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prince Street, Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands
Prince Street, Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506045/prince-street-christiansted-st-croix-us-virgin-islandsFree Image from public domain license
Magical unicorn in pastel world fantasy remix, editable design
Magical unicorn in pastel world fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663976/magical-unicorn-pastel-world-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Pinto bean warehouse, Pie Town, New Mexico
Pinto bean warehouse, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506602/pinto-bean-warehouse-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Pack your bags poster template
Pack your bags poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778899/pack-your-bags-poster-templateView license
Work horses near Junction City, Kansas
Work horses near Junction City, Kansas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502469/work-horses-near-junction-city-kansasFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357225/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Taking Burley tobacco in from the fields after it had been cut, to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…
Taking Burley tobacco in from the fields after it had been cut, to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505407/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Georgia oat field Southern U.S.
Georgia oat field Southern U.S.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505306/georgia-oat-field-southern-usFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course poster template, editable design
Horse riding course poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView license
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502990/photo-image-horse-animal-treesFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning service post template, editable social media design
Cleaning service post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595803/cleaning-service-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Wisdom, Montana
Wisdom, Montana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505585/wisdom-montanaFree Image from public domain license
Laundry day png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Laundry day png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515224/laundry-day-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Federal housing project on the outskirts of the town of Yauco, Puerto Rico. About an acre of land for gardens is provided…
Federal housing project on the outskirts of the town of Yauco, Puerto Rico. About an acre of land for gardens is provided…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506536/photo-image-scenery-sky-housesFree Image from public domain license
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184245/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView license
A farm road near one of the "villages" on the northern coast, St. Croix, Virgin Islands
A farm road near one of the "villages" on the northern coast, St. Croix, Virgin Islands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503075/photo-image-palm-trees-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain license
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16183803/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Girl next to barn with chicken
Girl next to barn with chicken
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501794/girl-next-barn-with-chickenFree Image from public domain license