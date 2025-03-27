Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorseanimalplanttreepersonvintagepublic domainclothingGoing to town on Saturday afternoon, Greene County, GeorgiaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 849 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5432 x 3842 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391018/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGoing to town on Saturday afternoon, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502960/going-town-saturday-afternoon-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391345/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGoing to town on Saturday afternoon, Greene Co., Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506006/going-town-saturday-afternoon-greene-co-gaFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWorkers going home from an afternoon of chopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506490/workers-going-home-from-afternoon-chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391183/farmers-lifestyle-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaturday afternoon in Union Point, Greene County, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12320639/image-person-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391115/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCornshocks in mountain farm along the Skyline Drive in Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503433/cornshocks-mountain-farm-along-the-skyline-drive-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMountaineers and farmers trading mules and horses on "Jockey St.," near the Court House, Campton, Wolfe County, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501439/photo-image-horses-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360495/farmers-lifestyle-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHauling crates of peaches from the orchard to the shipping shed, Delta County, Colo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502435/photo-image-horse-animal-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA horse-drawn digger in operation on a (potato) farm run by a French-Canadian, Caribou, Aroostook county, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503472/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licensePrincess and pauper fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663420/princess-and-pauper-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe County Doctor's Carriagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415667/the-county-doctors-carriageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorgia oat field Southern U.S.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505306/georgia-oat-field-southern-usFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSoutheastern Georgiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503160/southeastern-georgiaFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView licenseHauling crates of peaches from the orchard to the shipping shed, Delta County, Colo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502678/photo-image-horse-animal-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer's lifestyle mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390950/farmers-lifestyle-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrates of peaches being gathered from pickers to be hauled to the shipping shed, Delta County, Colo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505987/photo-image-horses-animal-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671171/horse-club-poster-template-editable-designView licenseTeam pulling a car out of the mud; the roads near Pie Town, New Mexico are not improvedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502537/photo-image-grass-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721536/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseChopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502974/chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseGirl riding tricycle, vintage collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559373/girl-riding-tricycle-vintage-collage-elementView licenseDetail of the Track at Leland Stanford's Horse Farm in Palo Alto (1879) by Eadweard Muybridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054428/photo-image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseTaking Burley tobacco in from the fields after it had been cut, to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505407/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseSpreading fertilizer from 4-mule team wagon, Georgiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502836/spreading-fertilizer-from-4-mule-team-wagon-georgiaFree Image from public domain licenseShow jumping poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView licenseGreene Co. Ga., eroded farm landhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502541/greene-co-ga-eroded-farm-landFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseThe Commanding Surgeon at Military Mobile Hospital No. 75, Gungalinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371169/the-commanding-surgeon-military-mobile-hospital-no-75-gungalinFree Image from public domain license