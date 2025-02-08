rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, with his work burros in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Save
Edit Image
doghorseanimalstreeskywoodenpersonbuilding
Farm girl aesthetic png, creative collage art, editable design
Farm girl aesthetic png, creative collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218018/farm-girl-aesthetic-png-creative-collage-art-editable-designView license
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexico
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505426/photo-image-trees-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader from Texas, building terraces with his burro. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader from Texas, building terraces with his burro. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144551/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, shooting hawks which have been carrying away his chickens, Pie Town, New Mexico
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, shooting hawks which have been carrying away his chickens, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505893/photo-image-horse-trees-skyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Bill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
Bill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503046/bill-stagg-homesteader-front-his-barn-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Burros pulling cart which Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, is driving. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Burros pulling cart which Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, is driving. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12145078/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Burros and colt which are used for farm work on the homestead farm of Mr. Leatherman. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Burros and colt which are used for farm work on the homestead farm of Mr. Leatherman. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12110080/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Burros and colt which are used for farm work on the homestead farm of Mr. Leatherman.…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Burros and colt which are used for farm work on the homestead farm of Mr. Leatherman.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12110063/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Mr. Leatherman and his children and his burro-drawn cart. The man talking to Mr. Leatherman is a tie cutting contractor and…
Mr. Leatherman and his children and his burro-drawn cart. The man talking to Mr. Leatherman is a tie cutting contractor and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12169789/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to, Mr. Leatherman, homesteader from Texas, building terraces with his burro. Pie Town…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to, Mr. Leatherman, homesteader from Texas, building terraces with his burro. Pie Town…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144259/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740474/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
Bill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501707/bill-stagg-turning-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
School at Pie Town, New Mexico is held at the Farm Bureau Building
School at Pie Town, New Mexico is held at the Farm Bureau Building
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501613/school-pie-town-new-mexico-held-the-farm-bureau-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508085/harvesting-new-corn-from-the-field-jim-norris-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Happy winter blog banner template
Happy winter blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724837/happy-winter-blog-banner-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Leatherman starting for home in his burro-drawn cart. The handles of the cart…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Leatherman starting for home in his burro-drawn cart. The handles of the cart…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12170902/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Mr. Leatherman drives his burro-drawn cart up to the filling station to get air in the rubber tires. Pie Town, New Mexico by…
Mr. Leatherman drives his burro-drawn cart up to the filling station to get air in the rubber tires. Pie Town, New Mexico by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12170795/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Young Hutton and his dog and burro go for the milk cows. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Young Hutton and his dog and burro go for the milk cows. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12169796/image-dog-shadow-cowsFree Image from public domain license
Dog adoption Instagram story template, editable text
Dog adoption Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477162/dog-adoption-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexico
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505377/mr-leatherman-homesteader-tying-cauliflower-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Dog adoption poster template, editable text and design
Dog adoption poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477137/dog-adoption-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mr. Leatherman hitching up his burros. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Mr. Leatherman hitching up his burros. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144040/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10387113/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
The school at Pie Town, New Mexico is held in the Farm Bureau building, which was constructed by cooperative effort
The school at Pie Town, New Mexico is held in the Farm Bureau building, which was constructed by cooperative effort
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501591/photo-image-clouds-trees-skyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203785/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Leatherman terraces with four burros. Pie Town, New Mexico] by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Leatherman terraces with four burros. Pie Town, New Mexico] by Russell Lee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109098/image-dog-cow-plantFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454570/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
Harvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501567/harvesting-new-corn-from-the-field-jim-norris-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license