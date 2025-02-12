Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefaceskypersonmanvintagetechnologyworld warpublic domainBrowning machine gunner, Ft. Knox, Ky.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 976 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9155 x 7447 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505565/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseA young soldier of the armored forces holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort Knox, Ky. He likes the piece…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503322/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseHalftrack infantryman with Garand rifle, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504027/halftrack-infantryman-with-garand-rifle-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseInfantryman with halftrack, a young soldier of the armed forces, holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503593/photo-image-grass-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseM-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508196/m-3-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGood man, good gun: a private of the armored forces does some practice shooting with a 30-calibre Browning machine gun, Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503503/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInfantryman with halftrack, a young soldier of the armed forces, holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506283/photo-image-grass-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseM-3 tank and crew using small arms, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508560/m-3-tank-and-crew-using-small-arms-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503813/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseTank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504148/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA young soldier of the armored forces holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort Knox, Ky. He likes the piece…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503724/photo-image-people-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic floral globe, editable environment illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762481/aesthetic-floral-globe-editable-environment-illustration-designView licenseThe crew of an M-3 tank learn all the ways of causing trouble for the Axis with a 75-mm. gun, a 37-mm. gun and four machine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506250/photo-image-background-clouds-skyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral globe, aesthetic environment illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722535/editable-floral-globe-aesthetic-environment-illustration-designView licenseM-3 tanks and crews, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503835/m-3-tanks-and-crews-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseFloral globe png element, editable environment designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553849/floral-globe-png-element-editable-environment-designView licenseHalftrack infantryman with Garand rifle, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503350/halftrack-infantryman-with-garand-rifle-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseDNA nanotechnology Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443361/dna-nanotechnology-instagram-post-templateView licenseParade of M-4 (General Sherman) and M-3 (General Grant) tanks in training maneuvers, Ft. Knox, Ky. Note the lower design of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506244/photo-image-vintage-design-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTank driver, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503731/tank-driver-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentally friendly poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460964/environmentally-friendly-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseM-4 tank line, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503221/m-4-tank-line-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licensePoverty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView licenseTank driver, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503332/tank-driver-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseClean energy element group, editable 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200200/clean-energy-element-group-editable-remixView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox., Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505602/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower power element group, editable 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200006/flower-power-element-group-editable-remixView licenseM-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505520/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license