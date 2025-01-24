Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestarsnight skystarry nightskymoonlightsoceanseaSwitch lights in Santa Fe R.R. yards, Los Angeles, Calif. Due to blackout regulations all such lights are hooded. Santa Fe R.R. tripView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 942 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7859 x 6172 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStars mobile wallpaper template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610594/stars-mobile-wallpaper-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseActivity in the Santa Fe R.R. yard, Los Angeles, Calif. Activity in the Santa Fe R.R. yard, Los Angeles, Calif. Due to blackout regulations, flood lights, switch lights, locomotive… Activity in the Santa Fe R.R. yard, Los Angeles, Calif. All switch lights, head lights and lamps have been shaded from above…
Mojave Desert country, crossed by the Santa Fe R.R., Cadiz, Calif.
One of the cuts through the mountains, near Cajon, Calif., Cajon Pass, Calif.
Santa Fe R.R. trains going through Cajon Pass in the San Bernardino Mountains, Cajon, Calif. On the right, streamliner… Freight train going up Cajon Pass through the San Bernardino Mountains, Cajon, Calif.
Freight train with two helper engines climbing the steep grade of Cajon Pass (westbound), Cajon, Calif.
Flagman standing at a distance behind a Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight train during a stop, Bagdad, Calif.
Santa Fe R.R. line leaving Cadiz, Calif. This town is a junction point with a branch going to Phoenix, Ariz.
A east bound Union Pacific railroad freight train waiting in a siding, Alray, Calif. Coming up through Cajon Pass. Mojave Desert country, crossed by Santa Fe R.R., Cadiz, Calif.
Santa Fe R.R. yards, Argentine, Kansas. Argentine yard is at Kansas City, Kansas
Santa Fe R.R. crosses the Colorado River into California between Topock, Arizona and Beal, California
Night view of part of Santa Fe R.R. yard, Kansas City, Kansas
Landscape along the Santa Fe R.R., Willard, New Mexico
Santa Fe R.R. yard, Gallup, New Mexico
A freight train stopping for coal and water at a siding enroute to Gallup, New Mexico, near Laguna, N.M.
Santa Fe R.R. freight train rounding a curve between Ash Fork and Gleed, Arizona
The Santa Fe R.R. crosses the Southern Pacific R.R. at Vaughn, New Mexiico. A Southern Pacific RR freight passing Vaughn
East bound track of the Santa Fe R.R. across desert country near South Chaves, New Mexico