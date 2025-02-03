rawpixel
Here's our mission. A combat crew receives final instructions just before taking off in a mighty YB-17 bomber from a…
History quote Facebook story template
One of America's new warships of the air, a mighty YB-17 bomber, is pulled up at a bombardment squadron hangar, Langley…
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Make love not war Instagram post template
A giant of the skyways poises for flight, Langley Field, Va. The four powerful engines of a YB-17 bomber are warmed up…
D-Day heroes poster template
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Regret quote Facebook story template
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Call for peace Instagram post template
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Memorial day Instagram post template
B-25 bombers on the outdoor assembly line at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test…
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
The kind of man Hitler wishes we didn't have. A bomber pilot, captain in a bombardment squadron, just before he climbs…
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Marine lieutenant by the power plane which tows the training gliders at Page Field, Parris, Island, S.C.
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
U.S. Army Air Forces pilot in front of a YB-17 bombing airplane, probably Langley field, Virginia
No to war blog banner template
P-51 "Mustang" fighter in flight, Inglewood, Calif. The "Mustang", built by North American Aviation, Incorporated, is the…
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
Marine lieutenants, pilots, by the power tow-plane for the training gliders at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Marine lieutenants, pilots, by the power tow-plane for the training gliders at Parris Island's Page Field, S.C.
Fun recycling poster template, editable text and design
Hitler would like this man to go home and forget about the war. A good American non-com at the side machine gun of a huge YB…
Poverty poster template
Lieutenant "Mike" Hunter, Army pilot assigned to Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Environmentally friendly poster template, editable text and design
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
Travel the world Instagram post template, editable text
Sunset silhouette of flying fortress, Langley Field, Va.
Hands presenting Earth, environment illustration, editable design
B-25 bombers lined up at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test flight, Kansas City, Kansas
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
B-25 bomber planes at the North American Aviation, Incorporated being hauled along an outdoor assembly line with an…
