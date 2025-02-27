rawpixel
Girl worker at lunch also absorbing California sunshine, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Startup business man working on laptop
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Two assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
A noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
Earth fact sheet Instagram post template
Working with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Earth Day Instagram post template
Girl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
3D mechanic in a garage illustration editable design
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Property insurance png word, security & protection remix
Lunchtime brings a few minutes of rest for these women workers of the assembly line at Douglas Aircraft Company's plant…
A senior couple enjoying the beach remix
Woman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.
Construction Facebook post template
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Catering service poster template
Annette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Carpentry service poster template
Annette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
A senior couple enjoying the beach remix
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
Fun recycling poster template, editable text and design
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
3D package warehouse employee editable remix
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Wooden architecture poster template
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
