rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Save
Edit Image
plantairplanepersonvintagetechnologyworld warpublic domainwoman
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
3D airplane ticket booking lifestyle remix, editable design
3D airplane ticket booking lifestyle remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715503/airplane-ticket-booking-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView license
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503597/photo-image-plant-airplane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503736/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503757/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Women of power email header template, customizable design
Women of power email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502148/photo-image-background-construction-plantFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504142/photo-image-planes-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
A wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
A wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503128/photo-image-construction-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503340/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719235/equality-for-women-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504239/photo-image-airplane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506716/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Equality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720767/equality-for-women-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507055/photo-image-construction-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women email header template, customizable design
Equality for women email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720556/equality-for-women-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505686/photo-image-plane-person-darkFree Image from public domain license
Women driving poster template
Women driving poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView license
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508117/photo-image-airplane-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women Instagram post template, editable text
Empowering women Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10325226/empowering-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women Instagram story template, editable text
Empowering women Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490883/empowering-women-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506153/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Feminist powerful quote, editable flyer template
Feminist powerful quote, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719042/feminist-powerful-quote-editable-flyer-templateView license
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506719/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
Strong girls united Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697964/strong-girls-united-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView license
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license