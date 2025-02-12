Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantairplanepersonvintagetechnologyworld warpublic domainwomanPart of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood, Calif., plantView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 965 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9065 x 7287 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseCowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseSwitch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license3D airplane ticket booking lifestyle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715503/airplane-ticket-booking-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503597/photo-image-plant-airplane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503736/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseMaking wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseCowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503757/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseRiveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseA nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502148/photo-image-background-construction-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseEmployees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504142/photo-image-planes-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseA wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503128/photo-image-construction-hand-plantFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseEmployees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503340/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719235/equality-for-women-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseNorth American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504239/photo-image-airplane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnother North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, Northhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506716/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720767/equality-for-women-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseP-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507055/photo-image-construction-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720556/equality-for-women-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseA young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505686/photo-image-plane-person-darkFree Image from public domain licenseWomen driving poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView licenseOn North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508117/photo-image-airplane-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10325226/empowering-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWomen are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490883/empowering-women-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAnother North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506153/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFeminist powerful quote, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719042/feminist-powerful-quote-editable-flyer-templateView licenseA young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506719/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697964/strong-girls-united-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseAn A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license